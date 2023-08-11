Women’s World Cup: Sweden beats Japan to advance to semifinals | August 11, 2023

article

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: The red-hot Japanese team faces the team that killed the dream of a U.S. three-peat.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup only on FOX and FS1.

Women’s World Cup matches on August 11, 2023

Day 23 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup features one match – the second of the quarterfinals.

Japan (winner of group C) vs. Sweden (winner of group G) Final score: Sweden 2 Japan 1

Watch the replay of Japan vs. Sweden here

For details on the results of concluded matches, scroll down to the ‘Soccer spoilers’ section.

RELATED: World Cup NOW: Japan makes case as tourney's best team

Match spotlight: Japan vs. Sweden

It’s the quarterfinals, so every match from here on out is going to be a good one. And this might be one of the most exciting so far.

The Japanese are undefeated in the tourney so far – heck, they didn’t even concede a goal until the round of 16, when Norway finally managed a goal in their 3-1 loss to the Japanese side. They’ve notched 14 goals so far, the most of any team in the tournament. And even among the many breakout stars of the 2023 Cup, midfielder Hinata Miyazawa stands out, her five goals to date making her the frontrunner in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Swedish team goes into this match as the underdog, but don’t count them out – after all, they did attain giant-slayer status with their elimination of the U.S. team in the round of 16. Like Japan, they’ve only conceded one goal (not including penalty kicks) in the tournament so far; they’ve also got star Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius, as well as Amanda Ilstedt, whose three goals to date put her in the mix for the Golden Boot as well.

In short, the second quarterfinal match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup should be a doozy. Set your coffeemaker to start automatically while you sneak a little extra sleep before tuning in at 3:30 a.m. EST, only on FOX.

RELATED: How USA's fate was sealed by goal-line technology

Women’s World Cup: Upcoming quarterfinals matches

Saturday, August 12

Australia vs. France, 3 a.m., FOX

England vs. Colombia, 6:30 a.m., FOX

RELATED: World Cup NOW: Should Sam Kerr start Australia's quarterfinal match?

Players to watch: August 11

Japan: Saki Kumagai, defender

Japan and coach Futoshi Ikeda will be relying on this captain to steer the team toward victory – she’s the only member of the current Nadeshiko squad to play a role in Japan’s 2011 World Cup victory.

Also of note: Hinata Miyazawa, current leader in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals.

Sweden: Stina Blackstenius, striker

"I always say that one of my best defenders is our center forward," FIFA quotes coach Peter Gerhardsson as saying of this versatile Arsenal star. The player that soccer’s governing body calls "the most potent attacker in Sweden’s senior side" has dealt with some injuries of late, but "if she can arrive at the Women’s World Cup fit and firing, Sweden’s opponents are all but certain to suffer the consequences."

Also of note: Amanda Ilestedt’s three goals of the tournament so far are nothing to sniff at, that’s for sure.

RELATED: Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women's World Cup top scorers

What teams are still in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Spain

Sweden

Australia

England

Colombia

France

What teams have been eliminated in the knockout phase of the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Switzerland

South Africa

Norway

United States

Denmark

Nigeria

Jamaica

Morocco

Netherlands

Japan

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe on missed penalty: 'That's like a sick joke'

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We’re living in the future, baby! All matches will be live-streamed on FOXSports.com and via the FOX Sports app, and full replays will also be available. So if you’re not into watching soccer at 3 a.m., you’re covered!

How can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on live TV?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1. The complete schedule awaits your perusal at FOXSports.com. In addition to all FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, head to your preferred FOX platform for game highlights, replays, stats, player stories, analysis and more.

How does the knockout phase work in the Women’s World Cup?

Good question! It’s a lot simpler than the knockout phase. From here on out, every match is a "get it done or go home" situation – a loss means it’s the end of the line.

But what does that mean in a sport that often ends in a tie, and in a tournament that’s seen plenty of them? It still means every showdown is a must-win – it’s just that the matches will last longer. Here’s the exact rule, per FIFA:

"In the knockout stages, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time shall be played. Extra time shall consist of two 15-minute periods, with an interval not exceeding five minutes before the first period of extra time begins and a short drinks break (interval) not exceeding one minute at half-time. The players shall remain on the pitch during both of these intervals.

"If the score is still level at the end of extra time, kicks from the penalty mark shall be taken to determine the winner, in accordance with the procedure specified in the Laws of the Game."

In short, play continues for up to another 30 minutes, and if it’s still tied at the end of that half-hour, it’s time for penalty-kick-a-palooza.

RELATED: 2023 Women's World Cup betting primer: How to bet on soccer

When does Team USA play next?

In the Women’s World Cup? 2027.

Soccer spoilers: today's results

Japan vs. Sweden: Sweden rode yet another goal by defender Amanda Ilestedt and got a second from the penalty spot via Filippa Angeldal to defeat Japan , 2-1, Friday in Auckland, New Zealand. The Swedes will stay in Auckland to face Spain , which defeated the Netherlands on Thursday night, in Tuesday's semifinal.

Watch this space!

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup only on FOX and FS1.



