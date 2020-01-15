World's Strongest Man returns to Bradenton

The World’s Strongest Man competition is headed back to the Bay Area.

“I'm super excited to let everybody know that World's Strongest Man is heading back to Bradenton, Florida on May 20 through May 24,” said former Strongman competitor Eddie “The Beast” Hall in a video posted on the organization’s Facebook page. “I personally cannot wait to get back out there, get on my motorbike, cruise around Florida, and get back to the beaches, and watch the real beasts battle it out for that world title.”

This will be the second straight year Bradenton has hosted the event.

“It gave us an opportunity to get in front of a global audience,” said Elliott Falcione, with the Bradenton Area Convention and Visiter’s Bureau. “It's a very unique event that we're just blessed to have in our community.”

Falcione tells FOX 13 the decision was a no-brainer for them and their partner on the event, IMG New York.

“We loved the return investment that we received last year so we both got to the table quickly to say 'What will it take to bring it back?'” Falcione said.

The competition itself will remain the same, however, Falcione says they’re implementing ways to make the entire week leading up to the competition worth everyone’s while.

“The Pirates are going to offer Marauders baseball tickets on May 23. Come to the game, and you'll also be able to enjoy Zambelli Fireworks after that game to celebrate Memorial Day,” said Falcione. “Just don't come for the day. Get a hotel room, stay for the week. Enjoy all the competition, and the activities around it.”