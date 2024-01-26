More than 40,000 expected to attend WWE's 'Royal Rumble' at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg officials are preparing for what Police Chief Anthony Holloway is calling the city’s World Series event. WWE’s sold-out Royal Rumble on Saturday is expected to draw more than 40,000 people to Tropicana Field.

"When people come to the actual show, they’ll feel that energy," wrestler Kofi Kingston said. "The roof is going to explode at any given moment."

This year is the first time since 1995 that the Royal Rumble will be in the Tampa Bay area.

"It’s where a lot of us have history," wrestler Chad Gable said. "We started our careers here, did some training here. It’s very special."

St. Pete is expecting visitors from every state and 15 countries. Visit St. Pete Clearwater said last year’s Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas had a $69 million economic impact.

They’re expecting something similar in the Tampa Bay Area this year. They said media exposure from the TV broadcast would bring in another $1.6 million.

"I'm European," wrestler Gunther said. "I always saw WWE from a distance when I grew up, and only really when I moved over here, and I saw it all happen in real life, you realize how big it is because when WWE is in town for a major event like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, it feels like there's the Champions League final in some European town."

Wrestlers said their whole year builds up to this.

"This is one of our many Super Bowls of the big Super Bowl, and it leads to the road to WrestleMania," WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil said.

Thirty men and 30 women will compete in the Royal Rumble on Saturday night, and the winners move on to compete in WrestleMania.

"Every minute there's one person added to the ring. So, at any given time, there could be up to 30 people in the ring at the same time. And the way that you get eliminated from the match is by getting thrown over the top rope and having both of your feet hit the floor," Kingston said.

"For those of us who have been fans since we were kids, that's the goal. When you're fantasizing as a child being a wrestler, you envision yourself being in the main event at WrestleMania and that's what you get if you win the Royal Rumble, so very exciting for the people watching, but also exciting for us too," Kingston said.

It’s not just the economic impact WWE brings to the area. The wrestlers also hold community events.

Parking is sold out at Tropicana Field. There are several downtown lots listed on St. Pete’s website, where a free shuttle can pick fans up and drop them off at the Trop.

Officials also say fans should consider taking the SunRunner on Saturday. You can use the promo code WWE to get a discount on an unlimited day pass using the Flamingo Fares App.

Parking lots open Saturday at 12 p.m. for prepaid fans only. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The pre-show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the main event starts at 8 p.m.