WWE celebrates teens who received scholarships for designing “super space"

Three teenagers at the Boys & Girls Club each received $5,000 scholarships for designing the first ever "super space," which was made possible by a special partnership with the WWE.

The room used to just have some stools to sit on, but now it’s decked out with new TVs, new gaming systems, and computers.

READ: More than 40,000 expected to attend WWE's 'Royal Rumble' at Tropicana Field

"Their needs are college scholarships, they're looking to get into college, and this is the place where they can get their applications done, this is the place to get their interviews done, this is the place where young teens will develop the skills to get to the workforce," said Frank Sanchez from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

This hits close to home for Titus O’Neil, who was also part of a Tampa Bay Boys & Girls Club when he was growing up.

"If it wasn’t for the Boys and Girls Club, I wouldn’t have had a safe space to go, I wouldn’t have had a place to grow, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to see and meet amazing people, so today on the eve of Royal Rumble, we have a chance to make sure that we leave a lasting legacy," O’Neil said.

He says the WWE plans to partner with more Boys and Girls Clubs nationwide to build more "super spaces" for teenagers.