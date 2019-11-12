M&M: It's not candy, but this arcade store in a sweet gem in St. Pete

There is a video gamer’s paradise across an 8,000 square-foot warehouse in St. Peterburg.

While the bustling downtown area of the city has a handful of trendy arcade options, M&M Video Games is so much more – and it’s not located in downtown St. Petersburg. Its warehouse is filled with almost any home video game console you can think of, and more than 25,000 games dating back to the good ol’ Atari 2600. The company has been around for six years.

They buy, trade and sell games, they repair old systems, and they have a game room where you can sit and play all of those classic home game systems. They also have some old standup arcade games to play as well. The arcade costs just $5 for an entire day of free play.

Located at 3110 44th Avenue North in St. Pete, M&M is independently-owned by life-long pals Gregg Lonkey and Patrick Kearsley.

