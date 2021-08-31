Another tropical depression or storm likely to form in Atlantic

article

With Ida making its way over the U.S. after pummeling Louisiana and Mississippi, there are other areas of interest in the tropics, but none of the other systems look to impact the U.S., based on the computer models.

"In terms of the tropics, there are other areas of interest, but none, at this point, that are going to threaten the lower 48," explained FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Tropical Storm Kate, located out in the central Atlantic, will continue moving north. The National Hurricane Center describes it as "poorly organized."

"Then you see this huge, huge tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa. It’s already got a little spin to it. This is not going to take much to become a tropical depression. It will probably become Larry," Osterberg explained.

He said it is also expected, in the long run, to make that turn toward the north.

"Eventually there will be a weakness in this ridge out here which will allow Kate and soon-to-be Larry -- or potentially Larry -- to move to the north and the west," Osterberg said. "Not concerned about either of those."

The wave has a 90% chance of forming in the next. Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, Osterberg said computer models aren’t detecting potential development in the next five days.

