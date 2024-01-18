Cold temperatures on the way to the Tampa Bay area this weekend: Here’s what to know

The winter 2023-2024 theme will continue into next week with more clouds, showers and colder temperatures on the way for the Tampa Bay area.

It's rapid changes that will start with a cold front that will arrive on Friday and bring us a few showers followed by a surge of colder weather in the evening.

The Bay Area will finally see some elusive sunshine on Saturday, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach 60° in most spots.

The stage will be set for a very cold Saturday night, which may end up being one of our coldest nights of the winter.

CLICK HERE TO TRACK THE BAY AREA'S FORECAST

Many Tampa Bay residents will see temperatures in the 30°s on Sunday morning with some of our normally colder areas north of Tampa seeing some upper 20°s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

There will be a noticeable pattern shift next week with a huge ridge (area of high pressure) building in the southeast, which will result in a stretch of above normal temperatures.

Higher humidity means we will have to be on the lookout for sea fog next week.

However for most of us in Tampa Bay, it will be a welcome break from our persistent El Niño pattern.