Forecast: Chilly, windy Friday ahead of cool weekend

After days of high temperatures in the 80s, an overnight cooldown will drop lows into the 40s across much of Central Florida.

Today’s skies are gray ahead of a cold front, the same one that’s expected to drop snow across much of the Southeast. While that moisture will mostly stay to the north, it will be noticeably colder in Florida starting Friday.

“Tomorrow morning when you wake up, when you go outside, you’ll notice the difference, how it feels outside,” FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg said. “Tomorrow is going to be one of those feels-like-winter days where we stay in the 60s all day. Even though we get sunshine back, it’s just not going to warm up all that much.”

After the cool Friday, temperatures will drop into the 40s late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

A cooler, drier weekend will follow, with a slight warmup on Sunday.

“It’s going to be beautiful; it’s just going to be unseasonably cool in the mornings,” Dave added.

Warmer weather should return next week.

