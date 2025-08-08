FOX 13 meteorologists watching two spots in the Atlantic

FOX 13 meteorologists are still monitoring two areas of possible development in the Atlantic, although neither look to bring any impacts to Florida.

Odds of development have slightly decreased for each of them.

Weak area of low pressure could develop into named storm

Off the East Coast, a weak area of low pressure will have a small chance of developing into a named storm before merging with a front by the end of the weekend.

This will be moving away from the US and weather model support for this occurring has gradually decreased over the past few days.

Invest 96L

Invest 96L still has a medium (40%) chance of development within the next week.

Dry air has created a hostile environment for it to organize in the short term. This is reflected in today’s satellite imagery of the tropical wave.

There is now high confidence that a weakness in high pressure to its north will help steer this system into the central or west Atlantic next week. That turn would likely keep it far off the coast of the United States.

More tropical waves expected

Next week, our attention will return to the main development region of the Atlantic.

Long-range forecast models continue to indicate that several more tropical waves will be entering this region in the middle of August.

Nothing pertaining to these waves has been outlined by the National Hurricane Center at this time.