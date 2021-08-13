Tropical storm watches, warnings issued as Fred nears Florida; heavy rain expected in Bay Area

The current forecast track for Tropical Depression Fred keeps the storm off the Bay Area coast from Saturday into Sunday. Even though it's expected to regain tropical storm status later Friday, heavy rain will still be the biggest impact to the Bay Area.

"You ever have on of those Sundays where it’s just rainy and kind of windy all day long? I think that’s what this Sunday is going to be," said FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg.

Watches and warnings have been issued ahead of Fred's arrival in Florida. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys. A tropical storm watch is in effect from Bonita Beach to Englewood.

For the most part, based on the forecast track by the National Hurricane Center, Saturday will be a relatively quiet day until late in the afternoon and into the evening, he said. As of the 5 a.m. update, the forecast path hasn’t changed much, the eastern side of Florida is no longer in the cone of uncertainty.

"Now, maybe the storm moves 50 miles west and it changes a little bit but right now it does look like Sunday is going to be kind of a mess," Osterberg explained. "It’s going to be rain, some of it coming down heavy at times. That will be the dominant issue around here, folks."

As far as the wind, onshore communities may see 25-30 mph winds.

"The core of the winds will stay will offshore," Osterberg said. "Given the fact that so many places have seen a lot of rain already this week, it’s not going to take much to tip that balance and to cause a little bit of flooding. If you live in a flood-prone area, or next to a river that’s already at bank-full, I really need you to keep an eye out for things Saturday night and Sunday."

By Monday, he said the usual pattern of afternoon thunderstorms will resume.

Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on a forecast track that would carry it toward Florida over the weekend.

Meanwhile, further out into the Atlantic, a disturbance appears to be following a similar path as Fred and has a 70% chance of forming in the next two days. If so, the next name on the hurricane list is "Grace."