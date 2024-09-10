Lakeland man accused of shooting neighbor to death in fatal feud: ‘How do you like me now?’

A feud between two neighbors took a deadly turn in Lakeland on Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they went to a home on Fleming Street shortly after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies said they found 32-year-old Alfredo "Freddie" Alfaro-Astello dead in the front yard.

Witnesses said they saw 38-year-old Clinton "CJ" Robinson, Jr., a man Alfaro-Astello had been arguing with in the past, before they heard multiple gunshots, according to PCSO.

"They could see smoke coming from a firearm, and then they saw our victim lying on the ground," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explained. "They also heard our suspect make the statement, ‘How do you like me now?’"

Deputies said the two men are neighbors, and witnesses said they had prior arguments.

"At the end of the day, we know that the suspect and the victim have argued before on this street. What all the arguments that occurred are about is still under investigation, but, apparently, for whatever reason this morning, it came to a head with CJ shooting the victim," Judd shared. "He shot him multiple times. We see, before the autopsy, at least four gunshot wounds. Obviously, however many gunshot wounds there were, they were fatal because he died where he fell."

Judd stressed that the shooting was a targeted event.

Robinson is in custody and deputies say he will be charged with murder.

Detectives believe there may be more witnesses. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477."

