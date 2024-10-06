Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Milton: County-by-county guide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 6, 2024 4:37pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay Area as a major hurricane on Wednesday.

Here’s a county-by-county look at Hurricane Milton closings, cancelations, evacuations, and other important updates. 

Closures and emergency information by county:

