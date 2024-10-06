Hurricane Milton: County-by-county guide
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay Area as a major hurricane on Wednesday.
Here’s a county-by-county look at Hurricane Milton closings, cancelations, evacuations, and other important updates.
Closures and emergency information by county:
- Citrus County Milton updates
- DeSoto County Milton updates
- Hardee County Milton updates
- Hernando County Milton updates
- Highlands County Milton updates
- Hillsborough County Milton updates
- Manatee County Milton updates
- Pasco County Milton updates
- Pinellas County Milton updates
- Polk County Milton updates
- Sarasota County Milton updates
- Sumter County Milton updates
