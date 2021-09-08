Increasing chance of tropical depression forming in Gulf of Mexico

A mess of clouds and rain in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico has a better chance to get organized before it slides over northern Florida. The National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 60% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next two days, up from a 30% chance a day ago.

Wednesday afternoon, the area of showers and storms was becoming better organized. Forecasters say it will move northeast and could become a tropical depression as it reaches the northeastern Gulf Coast.

"Anytime you have something in the Gulf of Mexico, you have to watch it. We’ve got plenty of warm water," FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber offered.

The system will then emerge over the waters of the western Atlantic, but conditions there are not favorable for much development.

Meanwhile, areas of heavy rain are likely across portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.

"Regardless of whether it gets a name or not, it’s just a bunch of rain," Weber continued.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry continues to churn up waves out in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s still expected to pass east of Bermuda as it heads north, staying out to sea.

