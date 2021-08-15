Land interaction may weaken Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Storm Grace remained disorganized Sunday morning but was showing signs of strengthening as it passed just south of Puerto Rico. Forecasters remain confident that the storm will track west into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Sunday morning, Grace had winds of 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm will slow down as it continues that direction, getting a chance to strengthen.

Like Tropical Storm Fred, the rugged terrain of Hispaniola stands in Grace’s way, followed by Cuba. The storm’s long-term track will depend on how the system handles that.

"There is a decent chance that the low-level center of Grace could dissipate over Hispaniola as the system opens back into a tropical wave," the NHC forecast notes.

