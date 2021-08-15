Warnings expected for Panhandle as Fred restrengthens to tropical storm

Fred restrengthened into a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning, but is still expected to bypass the Bay Area en route to a landfall near the Alabama-Florida border.

As of Sunday morning, the storm had winds of 40 mph was about 350 miles south-southeast of Pensacola, slogging north-northwest at 9 mph. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane found a closed center of circulation, meaning tropical storm warnings will likely be issued for the northern Gulf Coast later today.

The heaviest wind and rain should remain offshore as Fred – regardless of its storm status – moves north past the state’s west coast.

"When Fred makes its closest pass, we'll start to increasing rain chances. I think that will happen as we push towards later this evening. Much of the action is going to be along the coast," FOX 13 meteorologist Tony Sadiku offered.

There’s also a marginal risk for severe weather, especially west of I-75.

"As we typically see on the east side of a storm, we could see a couple of rotating storms – waterspout or tornado – not impossible, but it's not likely," Sadiku continued.

Tropical storm watches have been posted from the Alabama-Florida border to Ochlockonee, Florida. Warnings will follow later today, the NHC said.

Meanwhile, forecasters were also watching Tropical Storm Grace, which remained disorganized Sunday but was expected to eventually enter the Gulf of Mexico.