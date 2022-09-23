Expand / Collapse search

Polk County Tropical Depression 9 updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News staff
Updated 5:52PM
Polk County
Florida in Tropical Depression 9's 'cone of uncertainty'

Meteorologist Jim Weber says lots can change between Friday and next week, but after Tropical Depression 9 moved northwest over the Caribbean, the potential hurricane's projected path puts most of Florida in the so-called 'cone of uncertainty."

Follow ongoing updates from Polk County as Tropical Depression 9 forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida.

POLK COUNTY SANDBAGS:

None currently available.

POLK COUNTY EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

POLK COUNTY CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

POLK COUNTY SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

POLK COUNTY SCHOOLS:

No school cancelations have been reported.

POLK COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Polk County EOC.

LATEST STORM UPDATES:

Get updates on Tropical Depression 9's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com

