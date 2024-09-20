Potential tropical system could become depression in Gulf of Mexico next week: NHC

A tropical disturbance brewing in the Caribbean Sea has a medium chance of development over the next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the NHC, the broad area of low pressure located in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea could form by the early to middle part of next week and move up into the Gulf of Mexico.

Gradual development of the system is possible, and warmer-than-usual water temperatures in the Gulf could prove to be conducive to its development.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says it's important to remember the orange area is not a predicted track but rather an indication of where tropical development may occur.

The NHC advised a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest through the end of next week. It gives the system a 40 percent chance of formation through the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said at this point, forecasting the track and strength of a system before it even develops is like throwing darts. Once a low center forms sometime next week, then we can start to get some certainty as to what may develop.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the NHC continues to monitor the remnants of once-Tropical Storm Gordon, which has a 20 percent chance of development over the next two days, as well as a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

And an area of low pressure over the central and western subtropical Atlantic is producing some shower activity. It also carries a 20 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 20 percent chance of development over the next seven days.