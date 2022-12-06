Rare December tropical disturbance has chance of becoming named storm — but won't impact U.S.

article

The Atlantic hurricane season may be officially over, but there is a storm brewing out the middle of the ocean – far away from the U.S.

Invest 99L has a 50% chance of developing in the next couple of days as it continues moving away from Florida and the rest of North America. It's currently sitting 800 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands.

Computer models show it continuing to head northeast in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development and a subtropical or tropical storm could form in the next couple of days," according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it forms, it will be named "Owen."

This year’s season fell into the normal predicted range forecast by NOAA, but brought with it two hurricanes, both of which made landfall in Florida.

Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S. – the deadliest storm in nearly nine decades wrought havoc on Florida’s west coast and several other areas as it tore through the state.

Then six weeks later, Hurricane Nicole caused significant erosion and damage on Florida’s east coast as it made landfall as a Category 1 storm.