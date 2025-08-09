Robust tropical wave (now Invest 97L) emerges off the coast of Africa

The Brief A robust tropical wave (now Invest 97L) has now emerged off the coast of Africa. It will likely become the first hurricane (Erin) in the Atlantic this season. As always, when a system is that far away, there is a large model spread on where it will go in the long term.



A strong tropical wave (now Invest 97L) moving off Africa will likely become the first hurricane (Erin) in the Atlantic this season.

This will be entering a more favorable environment for development next week and will likely become a named storm within the orange-shaded region.

As always, when a system is that far away, there is a large model spread on where it will go in the long term.

Big picture view:

While most long-range weather models keep this system out of the Caribbean, it's too early to confidently predict where it may go from there.

READ: FOX 13 meteorologists watching two spots in the Atlantic

For now, this disturbance is over 3,000 miles away from our coastline and the United States will have over a week to monitor its progress.

For now, we will just watch it day by day and keep you posted.

We will have more detailed updates as Invest 97L organizes.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube