Tracking the Tropics: NHC continues to monitor low-pressure system in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a trough of low pressure in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, although it's unlikely to develop.

The low-pressure system located along the coast of northeastern Mexico is the only tropical disturbance the NHC is monitoring on Monday morning.

However, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said it has already made its way onshore near the Bay of Campeche, so it shouldn't develop into anything tropical.

According to the NHC, heavy rainfall is expected across portions of northeastern Mexico, which could lead to localized flooding.

Last week, in around the same region in the Gulf of Mexico, we saw the first tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Now that Tropical Storm Alberto is out of the way, the next named storm would be ‘Beryl.’