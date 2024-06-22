Health Alert: Human case of dengue fever in Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County - The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert to inform residents of a confirmed human case of locally acquired dengue fever in Hillsborough County. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness. Officials are coordinating surveillance and prevention efforts by conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes. Additionally, the Department of Health in Hillsborough County is encouraging residents to take precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's website at https://app.myfwc.com/FWRI/AvianMortality/.