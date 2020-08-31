Tropical Depression 15 forms in Atlantic; no threat to land

article

The busy season’s latest tropical depression formed off the coast of North Carolina, but it’s expected to move away from the U.S. with minimal impacts.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Tropical Depression 15 was just under 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, moving northeast at 12 mph with winds of 35 mph.

That motion is expected to continue, even as the system strengthens into Tropical Storm Nana, most likely tomorrow.

That would be the earliest use of the ‘N’ name in a season, as has been the case with 10 of the 13 named storms so far this season.

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching several others areas of interest for potential tropical development, but none are expected to be a threat to the U.S. in the next few days either.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is September 10.