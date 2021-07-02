Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:25 AM EDT, Manatee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tropical Storm Elsa information: Sarasota County

Sarasota County
Ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida.

SANDBAGS:

None currently available.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

SCHOOLS:

School is out for the summer. There are no changes to summer school schedules yet.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Sarasota County EOC.

ELSA LATEST:

Get updates on Elsa's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com