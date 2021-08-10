Tropical Storm Fred will likely form Tuesday; warnings issued for Caribbean islands

While it’s still not a tropical storm yet, the National Hurricane Center started issuing watches and warnings for the Caribbean islands.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fred later Tuesday. The long-range models take the storm into the eastern Gulf by the weekend, which will likely bring higher rain chances Saturday night to the Bay Area.

"On a path like this, if it were to do exactly what that says, it will just bring us good rain Saturday night and into Sunday," says FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "They call it a Potential Tropical Cyclone because it doesn’t have that closed low, however, the winds are high enough and it’s close enough to land that they’ve got to get these warnings out."

Osterberg said Hurricane Hunters expect to find a closed circulation when they send a plane out to investigate Tuesday. With the current forecast track, there are plenty of limiting factors the storm will face: dry air, wind shear and land interaction.

"Over the long term with this, notice how you see decrease in its wind speeds. There’s going to be a lot going against it, which is fine by me," Osterberg explained. "You’re going to have drier air being pushed in or what we call entrained into this system as it develops. Obviously, land interaction with the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and potentially Cuba. Between that the wind shear, the dry air, it’s likely to stay a minimal tropical storm until it emerges back out over the Florida Straits and maybe take a turn up into the eastern Gulf."

The forecast track will bring heavier rain to the Bay Area from Saturday night and into Sunday.

Warnings were issued for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward, according to a 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

A watch is in effect for Martinique and Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba and St. Eustatius, Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border and Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and for the southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

It has been more than a month since this year’s fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

