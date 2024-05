Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

The commute home from work will be a tough one for some people in Tampa on Monday evening.

That's because fire crews are working to put out a vehicle fire on I-4 westbound at the I-275 junction.

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue

Westbound lanes of I-4 are closed and traffic is backed up.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries have been reported.