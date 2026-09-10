Boat-To-Table Seafood

Chef Ben Pumo from Benedetto’s Italian Restaurant prepares his Grouper Benedetto, a signature seafood entrée born from a memorable Father's Day fishing trip. Watch as fresh Florida red grouper is lightly seared, baked with white wine, plum tomatoes, and mushrooms, then served over angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy marinara pan sauce.

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2 lb fresh domestic red grouper, cut into four 8 oz portions

Preheat oven to 450° F (or 500° F depending on oven setting).

Cut grouper into four 8 oz portions. Lightly score back side of each portion in an X-pattern on thickest part to cook evenly.

Season grouper lightly with kosher salt, pat dry, and lightly dust each piece with flour.

Heat small amount of olive oil in large oven-safe sauté pan over high heat. Add grouper skin-side/membrane-side up and sear until golden-brown crust forms, about 1 minute per side.

Add butter and shallots to same pan and sauté until golden, about 30 seconds.

Add sliced button mushrooms and sauté briefly.

Deglaze pan with dry white wine.

Add chicken stock and chopped plum tomato to pan.

Transfer pan to preheated oven and cook for 4-6 minutes, or until fish flakes easily at edge.

Meanwhile, cook angel hair pasta in pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain, toss with small amount of oil on baking sheet to prevent sticking, and set aside.

Remove grouper from oven and immediately transfer fish to serving plates to prevent overcooking.

Return same pan with remaining pan juices to stovetop over medium heat.

Stir in heavy cream, marinara sauce, and portion of freshly grated romano cheese.

Reduce sauce for 2 minutes until creamy consistency forms, then stir in chopped fresh basil.

Spoon portion of finished sauce directly over seared grouper portions.

Add cooked angel hair pasta directly into remaining sauce in same pan and toss until thoroughly coated.

Plate angel hair pasta alongside grouper.