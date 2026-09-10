Boat-To-Table Seafood
Chef Ben Pumo from Benedetto’s Italian Restaurant prepares his Grouper Benedetto, a signature seafood entrée born from a memorable Father's Day fishing trip. Watch as fresh Florida red grouper is lightly seared, baked with white wine, plum tomatoes, and mushrooms, then served over angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy marinara pan sauce.
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Grouper Benedetto
Ingredients
- 2 lb fresh domestic red grouper, cut into four 8 oz portions
- kosher salt, to taste
- all-purpose flour, for dusting
- olive oil, as needed
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp finely chopped shallots
- button mushrooms, sliced
- 2 oz dry white wine
- 2 oz chicken stock or seafood stock
- 1 plum tomato, chopped
- 4-6 oz angel hair pasta
- 5 oz heavy cream
- 5 oz marinara sauce
- fresh basil, chopped
- 4-6 oz freshly grated Romano cheese
- fresh basil sprigs, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450° F (or 500° F depending on oven setting).
- Cut grouper into four 8 oz portions. Lightly score back side of each portion in an X-pattern on thickest part to cook evenly.
- Season grouper lightly with kosher salt, pat dry, and lightly dust each piece with flour.
- Heat small amount of olive oil in large oven-safe sauté pan over high heat. Add grouper skin-side/membrane-side up and sear until golden-brown crust forms, about 1 minute per side.
- Add butter and shallots to same pan and sauté until golden, about 30 seconds.
- Add sliced button mushrooms and sauté briefly.
- Deglaze pan with dry white wine.
- Add chicken stock and chopped plum tomato to pan.
- Transfer pan to preheated oven and cook for 4-6 minutes, or until fish flakes easily at edge.
- Meanwhile, cook angel hair pasta in pot of salted boiling water until al dente. Drain, toss with small amount of oil on baking sheet to prevent sticking, and set aside.
- Remove grouper from oven and immediately transfer fish to serving plates to prevent overcooking.
- Return same pan with remaining pan juices to stovetop over medium heat.
- Stir in heavy cream, marinara sauce, and portion of freshly grated romano cheese.
- Reduce sauce for 2 minutes until creamy consistency forms, then stir in chopped fresh basil.
- Spoon portion of finished sauce directly over seared grouper portions.
- Add cooked angel hair pasta directly into remaining sauce in same pan and toss until thoroughly coated.
- Plate angel hair pasta alongside grouper.
- Garnish with fresh basil sprig and remaining freshly grated romano cheese.
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