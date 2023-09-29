Braised lamb shanks: How to make 3 meals in 1 recipe

It’s a 3-in-1 recipe to make Lamb Shanks for lunch, dinner and supper, but you only have to cook it once.

Jennifer Daskevich, owner of Tampa’s award-winning BBQ restaurant "The Deviled Pig," has a signature make-at-home dish for any occasion.

Click here to print the recipe, and if you make it, let us know how it turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Braised Lamb Shank

Ingredients:

Montreal Steak Seasoning (This is a definite cheat – easy and delicious)

Kosher Salt

6 Australian Lamb Shanks

¼ cup flour

2 tablespoons olive oil separated

1/2 cup diced onion (you can buy these pre-prepped in the grocery store)

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup diced carrot

2 bay leaves

2 springs of rosemary

2 springs of thyme

3 cloves of garlic minced

1 1/2 cups pomegranate juice (1 for braise and 1/2 for final sauce)

About 1/2 bottle Pinot Noir

4 cups low sodium chicken stock

Head of Garlic

Store bought Mashed Potatoes

Pomegranate Port Wine Reduction Sauce

4 cups braising liquid

1 cup port

1/2 cup pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon butter

Sunday Night Pasta

Reserved vegetables from Braise

¼ cup Pancetta

Tablespoon tomato paste

1 Can Crushed Tomatoes

Fresh Pappardelle

Fresh Green Salad

Crusty Bread

The Sandwich:

12-16 ounces pulled braised lamb shank (Recipe below)

2 brioche buns

1 tablespoon melted butter

Pomegranate Port Wine reduction sauce (Recipe Below)

2 tablespoons fresh pomegranate arils

1 tablespoon fresh chopped mint

Directions

Season and Sear:

Pat the lamb dry with paper towels. Season generously with Steak Seasoning and kosher salt. Dredge in flour. Pour 1 tablespoon oil in large Dutch oven over medium heat. When oil is heated – brush evenly over surface of pan. Place 1/2 lamb in Dutch oven and sear until caramelized on each side. Remove lamb from pot onto a plate. Repeat with second half of oil and lamb.

Sauté Vegetables:

Put onion, celery, and carrots in pan and sauté until translucent (about five minutes). Tie together bay leaves, rosemary and thyme with kitchen twine. When vegetables are softened add herb bunch and garlic and cook until fragrant (about 1 minute).

Prepare Braising Liquid and Cook:

Deglaze pan with Pomegranate juice. Add wine and chicken stock and scrape bottom of pot with wooden spoon. Place lamb back in Pot. Add enough water to reach three quarters of the way up the lamb. Turn stove to high and bring braising liquid to a simmer. Place tinfoil over pot and put lid on. Place lamb in 350-degree oven for 3 ½ to 4 hours until lamb is fork tender and falling off the bone. Remove from heat and cool. Cover and place in fridge overnight. (This step is not necessary, but it makes the dinner party so easy – as your main dish is complete)

Day of the Party

Remove lamb from fridge. Using a spoon, scrape off the fat that has risen to the surface.

For the sauce:

Take lamb out of oven and remove lamb from braise and place on a large serving dish. Strain braising liquid through a fine mesh strainer. Reserve the vegetables and one cup of the liquid for Sunday Supper. Put four cups of liquid in saucepan. Tent the lamb with foil and place in 200-degree oven to keep warm. To braising liquid add port wine and pomegranate juice, bring to a simmer and reduce by half (about thirty minutes). When consistency is velvety and smooth, add butter and mix in with whisk.

For the Mashed potatoes:

Follow the directions on store bought roasted garlic potatoes. Mix in cream and butter.

Plating the Lamb Shank:

Place a scoop of mashed potatoes in a bowl. Place one lamb shank on the potatoes. Drizzle extra sauce on top. Sprinkle with pomegranate arils, fresh mint, and coarse sea salt.

For the Pasta:

Sauté the pancetta. Add in tomato paste, tomatoes, reserved braising veggies and 1 cup of braising liquid. Stir to combine and simmer for 30 minutes. Add in lamb. Simmer to heat through.

Bring heavily salted water to a boil. Add in pappardelle. Cook to al dente. Toss pasta in lamb ragu. Serve with green salad and crusty bread.

For the sandwich:

Brush brioche buns with butter and toast slightly. Toss pulled lamb in port wine sauce. Pile pulled lamb on bottom bun. Top with fresh pomegranate arils and chopped mint. Top with top bun.

Dessert – From Boxed Brownie to Decadent Dessert

Jennifer Daskevich says the quality of the box mix is important, and she uses Ghirardelli – it's easy to doctor it up for fudgy brownies.

Boxed mixes typically call for water, oil, and egg. Jennifer substitutes milk or cream for water; melted butter for oil, and two egg yolks for 1 egg. She also adds in a teaspoon of vanilla and a pinch of kosher salt.

Bake longer on a lower temperature oven – 325 degrees for 40 minutes.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.