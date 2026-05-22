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Chef G’s Summer Grilling Masterclass

By Chef Gaston Merideth
Updated  May 22, 2026 12:32 PM EDT
Dinner DeeAs
FOX 13 News
Summer Grilling Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs

Summer Grilling Masterclass | Dinner DeeAs

We're moving beyond basic burgers with a mouthwatering menu featuring grilled ribeye, cedar plank salmon, and even a fresh blueberry cobbler baked right over the open flames.

Fire up your taste buds because Chef Gaston Merideth is taking over the outdoor kitchen for a summer grilling masterclass! We're moving beyond basic burgers with a mouthwatering menu featuring grilled ribeye, cedar plank salmon, and even a fresh blueberry cobbler baked right over the open flames.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Grilled Ribeye

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ inch thick ribeye steak
  • ½ oz S.P.G. (salt pepper garlic)
  • 2 oz Chef G’s Red Brick rub or your favorite steak seasoning rub
  • 1-2 oz red brick compound butter
  • favorite steak dipping sauce

Directions

  1. Heat charcoal grill to approximately 350° F.
  2. Sprinkle S.P.G. on one side of steak.
  3. Turn steak over and pat down with rub.
  4. Place on hot charcoal smoker with S.P.G. side down, away from direct contact with fire for 15-20 minutes.
  5. Move to fire side with rub side down to add crisp texture, for about 5 minutes.
  6. Turn steak back over, place a disk of compound butter on top.
  7. Let rest 10-15 minutes before slicing to allow juice to redistribute.

Cedar Plank Salmon

Ingredients

  • 1 standard cedar plank for cooking 5x11
  • 2 oz olive oil
  • 2 oz salted butter
  • 2-3 lb salmon filet
  • 1 oz Chef G’s Florida Sand Seasoning or your favorite seafood rub
  • sprig fresh rosemary
  • fresh thyme, chopped
  • slices of orange, lemon, lime

Directions

  1. Turn steak over and pat down with rub.
  2. Soak plank in water for one hour.
  3. Pat dry and brush with a little olive oil.
  4. Melt butter and blend with olive oil.
  5. Place salmon filet on top.
  6. Brush with olive oil / butter blend.
  7. Sprinkle with Florida Sand or your favorite seafood rub.
  8. Sprinkle chopped herbs.
  9. Place slices of citrus on top.
  10. Place on charcoal grill away from direct fire for about 20 minutes.

Grilled Asparagus

Ingredients

  • 4 oz fresh asparagus
  • salt & pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 oz olive oil

Directions

  1. Heat grill to 350° F.
  2. Remove asparagus' bitter ends.
  3. Toss with salt, pepper, garlic and olive oil.
  4. Place on hot grill and cook for 5-10 minutes. Remove from grill and keep warm until ready to serve.

Grilled Yukon

Ingredients

  • 4 oz yukon creamers, sliced
  • 1 oz chopped garlic
  • 2 oz Chef G’s Florida Gold Honey Mustard or your favorite honey mustard
  • 1 oz chopped parsley
  • Chef G’s Florida Sand Seasoning or salt & pepper
  • olive oil for aluminum foil

Directions

  1. Heat grill to 350° F.
  2. Toss potatoes and all ingredients together in a bowl.
  3. Pour onto aluminum foil brushed with olive oil and spread even.
  4. Place another sheet of foil on top and seal ends.
  5. Place on hot grill and cook for 15 minutes.
  6. Unseal and turn potatoes over.
  7. Reseal and cook for 15 more minutes.
  8. Carefully remove from grill and place in a serving dish until ready to serve.

Blueberry Cobbler

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lb fresh blueberries, washed
  • 1 cup sugar, granulated
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp orange zest
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 tbsp corn starch
  • 3 oz unsalted butter, melted
  • ¾ tsp baking powder
  • ½ cup flour ap
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • ¾ tsp nutmeg
  • ¾ cup milk
  • ¼ cup heavy cream

Directions

  1. Take half of blueberries, then purée or mash together.
  2. Fold in rest of blueberries, along with other ingredients. Set aside.
  3. Preheat cast iron skillet on grill or in oven.
  4. Pour butter into skillet.
  5. Mix together all dry ingredients.
  6. Add milk and cream.
  7. Pour into skillet and spread evenly.
  8. Spread blueberry mixture evenly on top.
  9. Bake on grill for 30-40 minutes or in oven at 350° F.

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