Chef G’s Summer Grilling Masterclass
Fire up your taste buds because Chef Gaston Merideth is taking over the outdoor kitchen for a summer grilling masterclass! We're moving beyond basic burgers with a mouthwatering menu featuring grilled ribeye, cedar plank salmon, and even a fresh blueberry cobbler baked right over the open flames.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Grilled Ribeye
Ingredients
- 1 ½ inch thick ribeye steak
- ½ oz S.P.G. (salt pepper garlic)
- 2 oz Chef G’s Red Brick rub or your favorite steak seasoning rub
- 1-2 oz red brick compound butter
- favorite steak dipping sauce
Directions
- Heat charcoal grill to approximately 350° F.
- Sprinkle S.P.G. on one side of steak.
- Turn steak over and pat down with rub.
- Place on hot charcoal smoker with S.P.G. side down, away from direct contact with fire for 15-20 minutes.
- Move to fire side with rub side down to add crisp texture, for about 5 minutes.
- Turn steak back over, place a disk of compound butter on top.
- Let rest 10-15 minutes before slicing to allow juice to redistribute.
Cedar Plank Salmon
Ingredients
- 1 standard cedar plank for cooking 5x11
- 2 oz olive oil
- 2 oz salted butter
- 2-3 lb salmon filet
- 1 oz Chef G’s Florida Sand Seasoning or your favorite seafood rub
- sprig fresh rosemary
- fresh thyme, chopped
- slices of orange, lemon, lime
Directions
- Turn steak over and pat down with rub.
- Soak plank in water for one hour.
- Pat dry and brush with a little olive oil.
- Melt butter and blend with olive oil.
- Place salmon filet on top.
- Brush with olive oil / butter blend.
- Sprinkle with Florida Sand or your favorite seafood rub.
- Sprinkle chopped herbs.
- Place slices of citrus on top.
- Place on charcoal grill away from direct fire for about 20 minutes.
Grilled Asparagus
Ingredients
- 4 oz fresh asparagus
- salt & pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 oz olive oil
Directions
- Heat grill to 350° F.
- Remove asparagus' bitter ends.
- Toss with salt, pepper, garlic and olive oil.
- Place on hot grill and cook for 5-10 minutes. Remove from grill and keep warm until ready to serve.
Grilled Yukon
Ingredients
- 4 oz yukon creamers, sliced
- 1 oz chopped garlic
- 2 oz Chef G’s Florida Gold Honey Mustard or your favorite honey mustard
- 1 oz chopped parsley
- Chef G’s Florida Sand Seasoning or salt & pepper
- olive oil for aluminum foil
Directions
- Heat grill to 350° F.
- Toss potatoes and all ingredients together in a bowl.
- Pour onto aluminum foil brushed with olive oil and spread even.
- Place another sheet of foil on top and seal ends.
- Place on hot grill and cook for 15 minutes.
- Unseal and turn potatoes over.
- Reseal and cook for 15 more minutes.
- Carefully remove from grill and place in a serving dish until ready to serve.
Blueberry Cobbler
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lb fresh blueberries, washed
- 1 cup sugar, granulated
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp orange zest
- ¼ cup water
- 1 tbsp corn starch
- 3 oz unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ tsp baking powder
- ½ cup flour ap
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¾ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- ¾ tsp nutmeg
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup heavy cream
Directions
- Take half of blueberries, then purée or mash together.
- Fold in rest of blueberries, along with other ingredients. Set aside.
- Preheat cast iron skillet on grill or in oven.
- Pour butter into skillet.
- Mix together all dry ingredients.
- Add milk and cream.
- Pour into skillet and spread evenly.
- Spread blueberry mixture evenly on top.
- Bake on grill for 30-40 minutes or in oven at 350° F.
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