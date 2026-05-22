Chef G’s Summer Grilling Masterclass

Fire up your taste buds because Chef Gaston Merideth is taking over the outdoor kitchen for a summer grilling masterclass! We're moving beyond basic burgers with a mouthwatering menu featuring grilled ribeye, cedar plank salmon, and even a fresh blueberry cobbler baked right over the open flames.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

2 oz Chef G’s Red Brick rub or your favorite steak seasoning rub

Heat charcoal grill to approximately 350° F.

Sprinkle S.P.G. on one side of steak.

Turn steak over and pat down with rub.

Place on hot charcoal smoker with S.P.G. side down, away from direct contact with fire for 15-20 minutes.

Move to fire side with rub side down to add crisp texture, for about 5 minutes.

Turn steak back over, place a disk of compound butter on top.