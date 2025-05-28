Dinner DeeAs Burger Week recipe: White Apron Greek Lamb Burger

All this week, I'm sharing my favorite burger recipes to give you some good grilling ideas for dinner- and today is also National and International Burger Day too. So, what better occasion to bring you the burger where it all began? I'm remaking the Greek Lamb Burger that earned me the coveted Masterchef White Apron. This revised and reworked Dinner DeeAs version is served with a home-made Tzatziki sauce, some Quick Pickled Cucumbers & Crispy Air-Fried Zucchini Fries.

White Apron Greek Lamb Burger

Ingredients

1 lb ground lamb

1 shallot, minced

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 egg, beaten

¼ tsp each: salt, pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp lemon zest

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

Directions

Mix all ingredients until just combined. Form into four ¾-inch patties. Grill or pan-sear over medium heat for 3–4 minutes per side. Top with crumbled feta during last minute to melt slightly.

To Serve

4 brioche buns, toasted

Tzatziki Sauce (see recipe below)

4 butter lettuce leaves

Quick Pickled Cucumbers (see recipe below)

Assembly

Gently toast buns. Spread bottom bun generously with tzatziki. Add lettuce, lamb patty, pickled cucumbers. Top with other half of toasted brioche bun.

Quick Pickled Cucumbers

Ingredients

1 seedless cucumber, thinly sliced or diced

¼ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

½ tsp each: mustard seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 tbsp sugar

pinch of salt

pinch of red pepper flakes

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

Directions

Place sliced cucumbers in bowl with dill and pinch of salt. In saucepan, toast mustard seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, and garlic until fragrant. Add vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper flakes. Simmer until sugar dissolves. Pour hot liquid over cucumbers. Cool, cover, and refrigerate.

Tzatziki Sauce

Ingredients

4 oz cucumber, grated

½ tsp salt

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp chopped dill

2 tbsp chopped fresh mint

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

Salt grated cucumber and let sit for 5 minutes, then squeeze out excess liquid. Mix all ingredients together and chill until ready to serve.

Crispy Air Fryer Zucchini Fries

Ingredients

2 medium zucchini, cut into fries

1 tsp salt

½ cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

¾ cup Panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup grated Parmesan

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp Italian seasoning

olive oil spray

Directions

Salt zucchini and let sit for 10 minutes. Pat dry. Set up 3 bowls: one with flour, one with eggs, and one with mix of breadcrumbs, Parmesan, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Dredge each zucchini fry in flour, then egg, then breadcrumb mixture. Air fry at 400° F for 8–10 minutes, flipping halfway, until crisp and golden. Spray lightly with olive oil for extra crunch.

