Dinner DeeAs' Favorite Father’s Day Foods

If you're cooking for your Dad this weekend, all these recipes are just right for the Father in your life. Let's start with a sensational steak. Chef Jay Narvaez joined us from Tampa's Cru Cellars to share his method for making Steak Frites. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Up next is an idea for dinner that might look like lunch but is a seriously substantial sub. Chef Alain Decka joined us from Mandalay Prime in Clearwater to show us how he does his signature Steak Sandwich. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Two vital ingredients for this next recipe are a Coke and a smile. It's an award-winning chili recipe from Chef Ted Dorsey who runs St Pete's Sunshine City Tavern. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Last but not least, what Dad menu would be complete without a bit of BBQ? And if your Dad won't let anyone else touch the grill, don't worry - this next recipe simply needs a skillet on the stovetop. Award-winning caterer, Chef Gaston Merideth joined us to share a recipe made with one of his custom BBQ sauces. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.