Dinner DeeAs recipe: Espresso-Rubbed Steak

Wilton Morley is best known in Tampa for founding legendary pub Mad Dogs and Englishmen, but it's one chapter of an illustrious career that took him from being raised in England as son of the world-famous Oscar-nominated actor Robert Morley, to Australia for life as a theater producer, then Italy and finally Tampa where he opened Mad Dogs in 1991, which recently re-opened in a new home, three times the size of the original, on MacDill Avenue.

He joined me to make a dish which used to be on the Mad Dogs menu, 'Espresso-Rubbed Steak'. For the recipe below, just use your preferred steak (e.g. NY Strip, Sirloin, Ribeye) as I prefer a NY Strip.

Espresso-Rubbed Steak

Ingredients

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp cumin

½ tsp cayenne pepper

2 tbsp Spanish paprika or smoked paprika

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp cracked black pepper

1 tbsp dried oregano

¼ cup finely ground espresso

zest of 1 orange

Directions

Combine all spices in bowl. Preheat oven to 425° F. Preheat cast iron pan over high heat. Brush each side of steak with oil and season each side liberally with coffee rub. Cook steak, rub side down, until golden brown, 3–4 minutes. Flip steak over, cook for 2 minutes, then place cast iron pan in oven and cook to medium-rare, 8–10 minutes. Remove and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Charred Cucumber & Avocado Salad with Lime-Mint Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Salad

4 cucumbers, halved lengthwise

2 ripe avocados, diced into chunks

¼ small red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

2 tbsp fresh mint, finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Vinaigrette

zest + juice of 2 limes

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp agave nectar (or honey)

1 tbsp finely chopped mint

pinch of kosher salt

cracked black pepper, to taste

Directions

Char cucumbers: Heat cast iron pan or grill over medium-high. Lightly oil cut side of cucumbers. Sear cut-side down for 1–2 minutes until char marks appear. Let cool, then slice into half-moons. Make vinaigrette: in small bowl or jar, combine lime zest, lime juice, olive oil, agave, chopped mint, salt, and pepper. Whisk or shake until emulsified. Assemble salad: in large bowl, gently toss together charred cucumber slices, avocado chunks, and red onion. Drizzle in vinaigrette and gently fold to coat. Sprinkle with toasted pepitas, chopped mint, and cilantro.

Serve:

Serve alongside sliced steak for a bright, refreshing contrast.

