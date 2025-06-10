Dinner DeeAs recipe: Homemade Hamburger Helper

Today's recipe is another idea for dinner on demand - this time for Dave & Bobbi watching in Hudson. They found us on Facebook and said they'd love to see my version of Mac & Cheese. I wanted to make Mac & Cheese a little fancier, but without being too complicated or expensive- and to add protein so it was a better balanced meal. So let me introduce you to my modernized one-pot Homemade Hamburger Helper. It's elevated enough for guests but quick enough for a weeknight family dinner.

Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send me a photo and let me know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request for me! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message me on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Homemade Hamburger Helper

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

Hamburger Helper

2 tbsp olive oil or beef tallow

1 small yellow onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

1 lb ground beef (80/20)

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground mustard

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Liquid Base & Pasta

2 cups beef stock (preferably low sodium)

1 cup whole milk or half-and-half

1 lb boxed elbow macaroni or cavatappi

1 cup shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese (or your preferred cheese)

½ cup grated Gruyère or fontina cheese (optional upgrade)

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Finishing Touch

2 tbsp crème fraîche or sour cream (adds tang and richness)

fresh parsley or chives, chopped (for garnish)

optional: drizzle of chili crisp or Calabrian chili oil for heat

Directions

Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions and cook 3–4 minutes until translucent. Stir in garlic and shallots, cook for another 30 seconds. Add ground beef, season with salt and pepper. Break up and brown until fully cooked. Stir in tomato paste and cook 2 minutes to deepen flavor. Add smoked paprika, ground mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Stir. Deglaze with Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and Dijon mustard. Stir in beef stock and milk. Bring to low simmer. Add dry pasta. Stir well and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook for 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and liquid is mostly absorbed. Stir in both cheeses until melted and creamy. Taste and adjust seasoning. Off heat, swirl in crème fraîche or sour cream for a velvety finish. Garnish with herbs. Optional: drizzle chili oil for chef-y heat.

Pro Tips: Swap ground beef for short rib & brisket blend for even deeper flavor. Toast tomato paste before adding liquids to amplify umami (coupled with Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce). For an extra luxe of flavor, add dollop of ricotta on top makes it feel fancy before garnishing with either your fresh herbs or drizzle of chef-y heat.

Sun-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette Salad

A bold, savory salad with a tangy-sweet dressing blended to silky perfection.

Ingredients

Dressing (Immersion Blender Emulsified)

3–4 sun-dried tomatoes in oil (drained slightly)

1 tbsp oil from sun-dried tomato jar

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 small shallot, peeled and roughly chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Add all dressing ingredients to cup or jar that fits your immersion blender. Blend until smooth and fully emulsified. Taste and adjust salt, pepper, or vinegar as needed.

Salad

remaining sun-dried tomatoes, sliced or chopped

shaved Parmesan cheese

thinly sliced red onions (about ¼ small onion)

greens of choice (arugula, baby spinach, or mixed greens work beautifully)

Directions

In large bowl, combine greens, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, and shaved Parmesan. Drizzle with prepared dressing just before serving. Toss gently to coat, plate, and finish with extra shavings of Parmesan or crack of black pepper if desired.

Cherry Tomato Bruschetta with Herbed Ricotta Spread

Ingredients

Herbed Ricotta Spread

1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste (optional)

Optional Add-Ins

1 tbsp chopped fresh herbs (parsley, basil, thyme, or chives) – if available

zest of ½ lemon, for brightness

Directions

In bowl, combine ricotta cheese, olive oil, garlic powder, and onion powder. Stir well until smooth and creamy. Add salt and pepper to taste. (Optional) Fold in any fresh herbs or lemon zest for added flavor and visual appeal. Let sit for 10–15 minutes to allow flavors to meld, or refrigerate for up to 3 days in an airtight container.

Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 garlic clove, finely minced or grated

1 small shallot, finely chopped

2 tbsp finely diced red onion

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

¼ cup fresh basil, chiffonade (thinly sliced)

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

toasted baguette slices or grilled sourdough, for serving

Directions

In medium bowl, combine halved cherry tomatoes, garlic, shallot, and red onion. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let mixture sit for at least 15–20 minutes at room temperature to marinate and release juices. Just before serving, stir in fresh basil. Spoon generously over toasted baguette slices. Finish with extra drizzle of olive oil or balsamic if desired.

Pro Tip: For even more depth, rub toasted bread with a cut garlic clove before topping. Want to pair this with your herbed ricotta? Layer ricotta first, then add bruschetta on top. Total flavor bomb!

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.