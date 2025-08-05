Dinner DeeAs recipe: Swiss-Italian Lasagna Soup
Today we're fusing fabulous foods as we make Lasagna but soup. It's a rustic combo of Alpine soul and southern Italian comfort, easy to make and great all year round. This recipe comes from Chef Thomas Odermatt. He's a third-generation Swiss butcher who runs Roli Roti, an award-winning rotisserie food truck in San Francisco. Chef Thomas grew up in his family's award-winning butcher shop, and now bottles and sells his signature bone broth under the Butcher's Bone Broth brand.
Swiss-Italian Lasagna Soup
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb 80/20 ground beef
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (save the rind)
- 3 cups fresh butcher’s bone broth (chicken or veal works best)
- 1 bottle (about 24 oz) tomato passata
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 box lasagna noodles, broken into pieces
- ½ cup freshly grated pecorino cheese
- ½ cup ricotta cheese
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
Directions
- Heat olive oil in large dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and brown well, crumbling as it cooks. Remove beef and set aside, keeping flavorful oil in pan.
- In same pan, sauté garlic in beef drippings until translucent.
- Pour in white wine to deglaze pan—let sizzle for a minute.
- Cut parmesan rind into small pieces and sauté until slightly softened, about 2 minutes.
- Add bone broth and gently simmer (do not boil) for 5 minutes. Stir in tomato passata and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, bring large pot of salted water to boil. Break lasagna sheets into bite-sized pieces and cook until al dente. Drain and set aside.
- Add cooked lasagna pieces and browned beef to broth. Warm soup gently and fold in Parmesan and pecorino cheeses. Stir gently to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning.
- Just before serving, fold in ricotta cheese. Serve hot, optionally topped with extra cheese and basil.
