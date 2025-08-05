Dinner DeeAs recipe: Swiss-Italian Lasagna Soup

Today we're fusing fabulous foods as we make Lasagna but soup. It's a rustic combo of Alpine soul and southern Italian comfort, easy to make and great all year round. This recipe comes from Chef Thomas Odermatt. He's a third-generation Swiss butcher who runs Roli Roti, an award-winning rotisserie food truck in San Francisco. Chef Thomas grew up in his family's award-winning butcher shop, and now bottles and sells his signature bone broth under the Butcher's Bone Broth brand.

Click here for a printable version of the recipe below. If you make it, send us a photo and let us know how it turned out!

And let us know if you have a question or a recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Swiss-Italian Lasagna Soup

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lb 80/20 ground beef

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (save the rind)

3 cups fresh butcher’s bone broth (chicken or veal works best)

1 bottle (about 24 oz) tomato passata

salt and pepper to taste

1 box lasagna noodles, broken into pieces

½ cup freshly grated pecorino cheese

½ cup ricotta cheese

½ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Directions

Heat olive oil in large dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and brown well, crumbling as it cooks. Remove beef and set aside, keeping flavorful oil in pan. In same pan, sauté garlic in beef drippings until translucent. Pour in white wine to deglaze pan—let sizzle for a minute. Cut parmesan rind into small pieces and sauté until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add bone broth and gently simmer (do not boil) for 5 minutes. Stir in tomato passata and simmer uncovered for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, bring large pot of salted water to boil. Break lasagna sheets into bite-sized pieces and cook until al dente. Drain and set aside. Add cooked lasagna pieces and browned beef to broth. Warm soup gently and fold in Parmesan and pecorino cheeses. Stir gently to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning. Just before serving, fold in ricotta cheese. Serve hot, optionally topped with extra cheese and basil.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.