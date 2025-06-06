Dinner DeeAs recipe: Vanilla Cake Donuts

It's National Donut Day today and helping us celebrate is Debbie Hodge-Nibbs. She runs Craving Donuts, a food truck and catering company who cover Tampa Bay. She joined us to share a recipe for cake donuts with three different toppings.

Vanilla Cake Donut

Ingredients

Donut Dough

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

¼-½ tsp cinnamon (or nutmeg, whichever you prefer)

1 pinch salt

1 large egg

½ cup milk

2 tbsp butter (salted, melted and cooled)

2 cups all-purpose flour

vegetable oil for deep frying (canola oil recommended)

Toppings

Cinnamon Sugar

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

Vanilla Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

4 tbsp milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Chocolate Glaze

1 cup heavy whipping cream

8 oz chopped semi-sweet baking chocolate

Directions

In large bowl or bowl of stand mixer, combine sugar, baking powder, cinnamon (and/or nutmeg), and salt. Add egg, milk, and melted butter; combine. Add some flour and beat, starting on low speed and increasing to medium with paddle attachment. Add remaining flour; dough will be soft and a little sticky. If too sticky, add more flour a tablespoon at a time. Wrap dough in plastic and chill for one hour in refrigerator. Heat 2 inches of oil in medium heavy pot to 360°F (use candy thermometer for accuracy). Roll dough on lightly floured surface to ½ inch thick. Cut out with donut cutter or round cookie cutter and end of piping tip. Fry donut holes too. Carefully drop donuts a couple at a time into hot oil. Flip donuts as they puff up, turning a couple of times until golden. Remove with slotted spoon and let drain for 30–60 seconds on plate lined with paper towels or cooling rack. While donuts are still warm, roll them in cinnamon sugar or top with vanilla glaze or chocolate glaze. Drizzle with pistachio cream and sprinkle with chopped pistachio nuts. Serve immediately.

Toppings Preparation

Cinnamon Sugar: Combine sugar with cinnamon and stir well.

Vanilla Glaze: Whisk together powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Chocolate Glaze: Heat heavy whipping cream until it simmers. Pour over chopped chocolate and stir until smooth.

Pistachio Cream: Heat store-bought pistachio cream in microwave for 30–60 seconds until creamy. Drizzle over chocolate donuts.

