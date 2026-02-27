Dinner DeeAs recipe: Vegan Carbonara

In this episode of Dinner DeeAs, Chef Eric McHugh from Flor Fina (Hotel Haya, Ybor City) joins us to recreate a comfort food icon: Carbonara. The twist? There’s no pork, no eggs, and no dairy—yet it’s so rich and creamy, even meat eaters won’t miss a thing!

Learn how to master "The Magic" of plant-based cooking as Chef Eric shares his recipe for a Vegan Butternut Squash Carbonara. From scratch-made squash spaghetti to a high-protein tofu-based sauce, this is the ultimate recipe for anyone looking to eat more veggies without sacrificing flavor.

Inside this episode:

The "Cheesy" Secret: Discover how nutritional yeast and toasted panko mimic the nutty, savory crunch of Parmesan cheese.

Liquid Gold Sauce: Learn why Chef Eric uses firm tofu (and its liquid!) to create a silky, golden sauce that coats every strand of pasta.

Fresh Pasta Masterclass: Watch the step-by-step process of kneading and rolling fresh butternut squash spaghetti using vital wheat gluten for that perfect "al dente" bite.

Mushroom "Bacon" 101: A breakdown of how to achieve that smoky, salty flavor using king oyster mushrooms.

Ingredients

Vegan Squash Pasta

250g all-purpose flour

200g semolina flour

300g butternut squash puree

30g vital wheat gluten

2.5g kosher salt

Vegan ‘Carbonara’ sauce base

1 package firm tofu (with liquid)

¼ cup oat or almond milk

½ tsp Kala Namak (black salt)

1 ½ tsp rice flour

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

¼ tsp mustard powder

¼ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp curry powder

1 tbsp kosher salt

Panko "Parmesan"

.5 oz plant-based vegan butter (salted)

4 oz panko breadcrumbs

1.5 oz nutritional yeast

.5 oz fresh oregano (finely chopped)

The final dish

1 gal boiling salted water

1 lb fresh butternut squash spaghetti

1 tsp olive oil

4 oz vegan bacon (diced)

2–3 oz pasta water (reserved from pot)

8 fl oz vegan carbonara sauce

2 oz panko "Parmesan"

3–4 leaves fresh basil (chiffonade)

Directions

Pasta dough: Combine flours, puree, gluten, and salt in a stand mixer with a dough hook. Mix on medium-low until a ball forms. Knead by hand for 5–8 minutes until smooth. Wrap in plastic and rest in the fridge for at least 1 hour (or overnight). Roll & cut: Roll the dough through a pasta machine, starting at the widest setting and working up to a "5." Cut into spaghetti strands. The sauce: Place all sauce base ingredients in a blender. Blend on high until it reaches a thin yogurt consistency. The garnish: Melt vegan butter in a pan. Add panko, nutritional yeast, and oregano. Toast until golden brown. Spread on paper towels to cool. Assembly: Boil fresh pasta in salted water for 3–4 minutes. Meanwhile, sauté vegan bacon in olive oil until crispy. The finish: Using tongs, move the pasta directly from the water into the bacon pan. Add 2–3 oz of starchy pasta water. Pour in the carbonara sauce. Stir constantly over medium heat until the sauce thickens and coats the strands. Serve: Divide into bowls and top with a generous amount of panko "parmesan" and fresh basil.

