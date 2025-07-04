Dinner DeeAs recipes from Reasonable Recommended Restaurants

It’s the end of our week of meals from Chefs who’ve made it into the Michelin restaurant guide. Since adding Tampa in 2022, and St Pete in 2025, local hotspots have been recognized for their culinary skills. The selection runs from formal foodie finds to casual culinary quick-stops, like Supernatural Food & Wine in downtown Tampa. Its sandwich menu means business, so when we wanted to make the ultimate grilled cheese, we called on owner and Chef Wesley Roderick to share how he does his. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, we meet the founder of a new entry to the guide in 2025, Tampa’s Mad Dogs and Englishmen. The Brit who brought the idea across the Atlantic is Wilton Morley. When he joined us in the Dinner DeeAs kitchen I cooked him an espresso-rubbed steak, one of his favorite dishes from the old Mad Dogs menu. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, a seafood market in Safety Harbor. The Tides Market and Restaurant already has a reputation worldwide, owner and Chef Jon Walker has 1.4 million likes on TikTok for his seafood tips and tricks. We set him a challenge, to take a simple piece of flounder and share 2 different ideas for dinner. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipes.

