Dinner DeeAs recipes: Harissa Shrimp Kebabs, Beef Kofta Meatballs

Our guest today is Chef Michelle Wolforth. She's here to share ideas for a meal from the Mediterranean, with herbs, spices and fabulous flavors. Chef Michelle is from Sarasota's 'Florence and The Spice Boys', where she's neither Florence, nor one of the 'Spice Boys'... but she is part of the team as they expand their empire from their first brick and mortar location at The Landings in Sarasota to their new outpost at University Town Center. Today, she's sharing recipes with us for two dishes - Harissa Shrimp Kebabs plus Beef Kofta Meatballs with homemade Hummus.

Harissa Shrimp Kebabs

Ingredients

12 shrimp (16/20 count), peeled and deveined with tail on, on 8" kebab skewers

3 tbsp harissa paste (store-bought, Mina brand)

2-3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

tahini

6 leaves fresh mint, picked

6 leaves fresh parsley, picked

6 leaves fresh basil, picked

lemon

salt, to taste

2-3 lemon wedges (to garnish)

Aleppo pepper seasoning (to garnish)

lime zest (to garnish)

feta cheese crumbles (to garnish)

Directions

Marinate shrimp in harissa, tossing well to evenly coat. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Preheat grill to 450° F. Alternatively, use heavy-bottom sauté pan. Skewer shrimp so they lay flat on grill. Drizzle with 1 tbsp olive oil and grill for 2–3 minutes each side, being careful not to overcook. On plate, smear hefty spoonful of tahini in center. In small mixing bowl, toss fresh herbs with remaining olive oil, squeeze of fresh lemon, and pinch of salt. Place cooked skewers in an "X" shape over tahini. Add herb salad. Garnish with lemon, olive oil, Aleppo pepper seasoning, lime zest, and feta cheese.

Zhug Sauce

Ingredients

6 bunches cilantro, finely chopped

5-10 serrano peppers, finely chopped (adjust for desired spiciness; 1 serrano for very mild)

15 cloves garlic, minced

4 ¼ tsp ground cumin

4 ¼ tsp ground coriander

3 ⅓ tsp kosher salt

2 ⅔ tbsp lemon juice

1 cup grapeseed oil or any neutral flavor oil

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in food processor and pulse until well blended but with some texture remaining. Pour in lemon juice and grapeseed oil, mixing thoroughly until well combined. Adjust seasoning to taste, if necessary. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.

Beef Kofta Meatballs

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

1 ½ tsp serrano pepper, finely chopped (approximately 1 small pepper)

1 ½ tsp garlic, finely chopped (approximately 2–3 cloves)

1 ½ tbsp parsley, finely chopped

1 ¼ tsp mint, finely chopped

1 tbsp harissa paste (store-bought, Mina brand)

1 tbsp shawarma spice mix

1 tsp salt

1 egg

Directions:

Finely chop serrano pepper, garlic, parsley, and mint. Place ground beef in bowl and add chopped ingredients. Add harissa, shawarma spice mix, and salt to bowl. Mix together with spoon until well combined. Crack egg into mixture and mix thoroughly. Once evenly mixed, take two tablespoons of beef mixture and shape into long meatball shapes. Cook on grill or in oven for 13–16 minutes, depending on desired doneness.

Hummus

Ingredients

1 quart cooked or canned chickpeas

1 cup chickpea liquid

1 quart tahini

2 cups ice water

4 tsp lemon juice

4 ½ tsp salt

Directions

Purée chickpeas in blender or food processor until smooth. Add chickpea liquid and blend until incorporated. Pour in tahini and blend until well mixed. Add ice water and blend once more until smooth. Finish by adding lemon juice and salt; blend until very smooth and silky.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.