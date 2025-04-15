Dinner DeeAs recipes: Spaghetti al Limone, Pan-Seared Pork Chops

We have the perfect pantry-cleaning recipe for when you can't face- or afford!- another trip to the grocery store, plus a family recipe for pan-seared pork chops. Sharing double the ideas for dinner today is Vinny Andriotti. He's the Vinny of Cousin Vinny's, the Tampa sandwich shop everyone's talking about.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, send us a photo and let us know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe you'd like to see on Dinner DeeAs! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See more Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm on FOX13.

Spaghetti al Limone

Ingredients

14 oz spaghetti

2 medium lemons (zest and juice)

3 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated (plus extra for serving)

3 tbsp butter

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

handful of fresh basil or parsley (optional for garnish)

Directions

Bring large pot of salted water to boil; cook spaghetti just before al dente. While pasta is cooking, zest and juice lemons into small bowl; set aside. In large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat; add minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant. Add butter, lemon zest and juice, and pasta to skillet. Use tongs to transfer pasta directly from pot to skillet, using starchy pasta water to help create sauce. Let sauce simmer for about 1–2 minutes; add more pasta water if needed. Add grated Parmesan and stir until melted and sauce has thickened, about 1–2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; garnish with chopped parsley or basil if desired.

Pan-Seared Pork Chop with Garlic White Wine Sauce and Cherry Peppers

Ingredients

2 bone-in or boneless pork chops (about 1-inch thick)

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp unsalted butter

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, finely chopped

½ cup dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)

½ cup chicken stock

3-4 cherry peppers, sliced (adjust to heat preference)

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

lemon wedges for garnish (optional)

Directions

Heat large skillet over medium heat; add olive oil and let it heat until shimmering. Add pork chops and sear for about 4–5 minutes on each side until internal temperature reaches 145°F. Remove pork chops from skillet and set aside. In same skillet, add shallot, cherry peppers, and garlic; sauté for 2–3 minutes on medium heat. Deglaze with white wine, scraping up fond from bottom of pan; increase heat to medium-high and let reduce for 3 minutes. Add chicken stock and reduce for another 3 minutes. Turn off heat and add butter, one tablespoon at a time, stirring constantly to form thick, velvety sauce. Pour sauce over pork chops; garnish with chopped parsley and lemon wedges.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.