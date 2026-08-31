Egg Salad Masterclass with Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. & Chef Geoffrey Zakarian
Join Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and culinary powerhouse Chef Geoffrey Zakarian in the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to flip the food pyramid upside down with a healthy, satiating meal. They are whipping up the ultimate chunky egg salad, packed with fresh vegetables, zesty seasonings, and protein-rich ingredients that will keep you full for hours. Whether you serve it open-faced on toasted sourdough or spooned into crisp radicchio cups, this simple dish proves that real food is the best medicine. Watch Secretary Kennedy's YouTube series, ‘The Real Food Show’ by clicking here.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Ultimate Egg Salad
Ingredients
- 12 large eggs
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup dill pickle relish or chopped pickles
- ¼ cup finely diced celery
- ¼ cup finely diced red or yellow bell pepper
- ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce (optional)
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp celery salt
- sriracha, to taste
- kosher salt, to taste
- freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
- toasted sourdough bread, for serving
- fresh vegetables, for serving
- radicchio leaves, for serving
- fresh basil, for garnish
- fresh cilantro, for garnish
Directions
- Bring large pot water to boil. Carefully add eggs, reduce heat to simmer, and cook for 12 minutes. Transfer eggs to ice water and cool until easy to handle.
- While eggs cook, prepare dressing. In medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, pickle relish, celery, bell pepper, scallions, Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, and celery salt. Season with Sriracha, kosher salt, and black pepper to taste.
- Peel cooled eggs and place in large bowl. Roughly chop eggs into large pieces.
- Add mayonnaise mixture to eggs. Gently fold mixture together while lightly mashing some eggs with fork. Finished egg salad should remain somewhat chunky and creamy rather than completely smooth. Adjust dressing and seasoning to taste.
- Serve egg salad on toast, with fresh vegetables, or spooned into radicchio cups. Garnish with fresh basil and cilantro, if desired.
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