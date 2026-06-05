Healthy Eating: Mediterranean Meal Prep
Transform your weekly routine with this incredible Mediterranean meal prep feast courtesy of Chef Cody Tiner from District South. This clean, high-protein lineup features juicy Chicken Shawarma, vibrant Mediterranean Rice, a crisp Shepherd's Salad, and creamy Tzatziki sauce. Learn how to save time in the kitchen and pack your week full of delicious flavors without overthinking dinner.
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Shawarma Spice Blend
Ingredients
- 1 ½ tbsp ground cumin
- 1 ½ tbsp turmeric
- 1 ½ tbsp ground coriander
- 1 ½ tbsp garlic powder
- 1 ½ tbsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp ground clove
- ½ tsp ground cayenne
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl
- Transfer to air-tight container to use when desired.
Chicken Shawarma
Ingredients
- 1 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 4 tbsp shawarma spice blend (see above)
- 1 tsp olive oil
Directions
- Marinate chicken thighs in shawarma spice and olive oil for 24 hours if possible.
- Once chicken is marinated, bring large skillet to high heat.
- Add chicken thighs and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 4 minutes, flip chicken and cook for 5-6 minutes, flip again and cook for additional 4-5 minutes or until chicken thighs are cooked through (165° F).
- Allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing and portioning.
Mediterranean Rice
Ingredients
- ½ yellow onion
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 2 cups beef broth
Directions
- Small dice yellow onion.
- Bring 2 qt sauce pot to medium-high heat.
- Add olive oil and yellow onions, sweat until translucent. Add turmeric, salt and rice, stir well. Allow rice to toast with onions and spices for 2–3 minutes.
- Add beef broth and reduce heat to medium, allow to come to very low simmer and cover. Reduce heat to medium low once covered and cook for 16–20 minutes.
- Once rice is cooked, fluff with fork, taste, adjust seasoning if needed, and put lid back on to rest until ready to serve.
Shepherd's Salad
Ingredients
- ½ English cucumber, large diced
- 1 Roma tomato, large diced
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ⅓ cup sliced sweet peppers
- ¼ cup rough chopped parsley
- 1 lemon, zested
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- salt and pepper to taste
- extra virgin olive oil to taste (optional)
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl.
- Set aside until ready to serve.
Tzatziki
Ingredients
- ½ cup finely diced English cucumber
- 2 tbsp chopped dill
- 1 tbsp chopped garlic
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 lemon, zested
- salt and pepper to taste
- ½ cup low fat plain Greek yogurt
Directions
- In mixing bowl combine all ingredients.
- Set aside until ready to use.
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