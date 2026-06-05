Healthy Eating: Mediterranean Meal Prep

Transform your weekly routine with this incredible Mediterranean meal prep feast courtesy of Chef Cody Tiner from District South. This clean, high-protein lineup features juicy Chicken Shawarma, vibrant Mediterranean Rice, a crisp Shepherd's Salad, and creamy Tzatziki sauce. Learn how to save time in the kitchen and pack your week full of delicious flavors without overthinking dinner.

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Shawarma Spice Blend

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp ground cumin

1 ½ tbsp turmeric

1 ½ tbsp ground coriander

1 ½ tbsp garlic powder

1 ½ tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground clove

½ tsp ground cayenne

Directions

Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl Transfer to air-tight container to use when desired.

Chicken Shawarma

Ingredients

1 lb boneless skinless chicken thighs

4 tbsp shawarma spice blend (see above)

1 tsp olive oil

Directions

Marinate chicken thighs in shawarma spice and olive oil for 24 hours if possible. Once chicken is marinated, bring large skillet to high heat. Add chicken thighs and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 4 minutes, flip chicken and cook for 5-6 minutes, flip again and cook for additional 4-5 minutes or until chicken thighs are cooked through (165° F). Allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing and portioning.

Mediterranean Rice

Ingredients

½ yellow onion

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp salt

1 cup basmati rice

2 cups beef broth

Directions

Small dice yellow onion. Bring 2 qt sauce pot to medium-high heat. Add olive oil and yellow onions, sweat until translucent. Add turmeric, salt and rice, stir well. Allow rice to toast with onions and spices for 2–3 minutes. Add beef broth and reduce heat to medium, allow to come to very low simmer and cover. Reduce heat to medium low once covered and cook for 16–20 minutes. Once rice is cooked, fluff with fork, taste, adjust seasoning if needed, and put lid back on to rest until ready to serve.

Shepherd's Salad

Ingredients

½ English cucumber, large diced

1 Roma tomato, large diced

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

⅓ cup sliced sweet peppers

¼ cup rough chopped parsley

1 lemon, zested

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped garlic

salt and pepper to taste

extra virgin olive oil to taste (optional)

Directions

Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl. Set aside until ready to serve.

Tzatziki

Ingredients

½ cup finely diced English cucumber

2 tbsp chopped dill

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 lemon, zested

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup low fat plain Greek yogurt

Directions

In mixing bowl combine all ingredients. Set aside until ready to use.

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