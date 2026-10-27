At Home Steakhouse Flavor

Join culinary royalty and Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian in the kitchen as we grill up a mouthwatering marinated hanger steak served alongside smoky grilled Japanese sweet potatoes and a vibrant, fresh gremolata. This simple, unprocessed, and flavor-packed meal brings true steakhouse quality right to your family's dinner table.

Find out more about Chef Geoffrey's new book, ‘Original Food’ here.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Add olive oil as needed until you can drizzle gremolata and add salt to taste.

Grill over medium heat until tender and well charred.

Drizzle with olive oil and season well on all sides with salt.

Allow to cool until cool enough to handle and cut each sweet potato into rounds about 1 to 2 inches thick each.

Place whole sweet potatoes on sheet pan and bake for 1 hour or until partially tender, but still firm enough to cut without falling apart.

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for grilling

In 9x13 shallow dish, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, shoyu, garlic, honey and mustard.

Whisk until fully combined and add steak.

Cover and marinate for four hours in refrigerator.

Flip after two hours if steak is not fully submerged.

Remove steak from refrigerator and from marinade and allow it to come to room temperature for about one hour on rack-lined sheet tray.

Pat off excess marinade with paper towels and season with salt on both sides.

Heat griddle top over medium-high heat and add 2 tbsp olive oil.

Once griddle is very hot, add steak and sear for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until meat thermometer inserted into middle reads 125° F.

Remove from heat and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes (it will rest up to 130 to 135° F for medium rare).