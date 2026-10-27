At Home Steakhouse Flavor
Join culinary royalty and Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian in the kitchen as we grill up a mouthwatering marinated hanger steak served alongside smoky grilled Japanese sweet potatoes and a vibrant, fresh gremolata. This simple, unprocessed, and flavor-packed meal brings true steakhouse quality right to your family's dinner table.
Find out more about Chef Geoffrey's new book, ‘Original Food’ here.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Gremolata
Ingredients
- ¾ cup loosely packed minced parsley
- ¼ cup finely minced rosemary
- 3 tbsp finely minced shallot
- 1 clove fresh garlic, grated
- zest 2 large lemons
- zest 1 orange
- extra virgin olive oil, as needed
- kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Combine minced parsley, rosemary, shallot, grated garlic and citrus zest in small bowl.
- Add olive oil as needed until you can drizzle gremolata and add salt to taste.
Grilled Japanese Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients
- 3 large Japanese sweet potatoes
- extra virgin olive oil, as needed
- kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Place whole sweet potatoes on sheet pan and bake for 1 hour or until partially tender, but still firm enough to cut without falling apart.
- Allow to cool until cool enough to handle and cut each sweet potato into rounds about 1 to 2 inches thick each.
- Drizzle with olive oil and season well on all sides with salt.
- Grill over medium heat until tender and well charred.
Marinated Hanger Steak
Ingredients
- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for grilling
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup shoyu
- 1 tbsp grated garlic
- 3 tbsp honey
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 8 to 10-oz hanger steaks
- kosher salt, to taste
- cracked black pepper
Directions
- In 9x13 shallow dish, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, shoyu, garlic, honey and mustard.
- Whisk until fully combined and add steak.
- Cover and marinate for four hours in refrigerator.
- Flip after two hours if steak is not fully submerged.
- Remove steak from refrigerator and from marinade and allow it to come to room temperature for about one hour on rack-lined sheet tray.
- Pat off excess marinade with paper towels and season with salt on both sides.
- Heat griddle top over medium-high heat and add 2 tbsp olive oil.
- Once griddle is very hot, add steak and sear for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until meat thermometer inserted into middle reads 125° F.
- Remove from heat and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes (it will rest up to 130 to 135° F for medium rare).
- Slice steak against grain and serve with sweet potatoes and gremolata.
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