Dinner DeeAs recipe: Short Ribs, Rice with Peas, Sautéed Cabbage

We're making Caribbean Comfort Food! It's a recipe full of flavor, but surprisingly simple. This recipe comes from Chef Eddie Adams. He has a background in classical cuisine but turned his hand to hearty comfort food when he opened up 'Loaded Potato' in Clearwater, a restaurant specializing in the simple spud.

Short Ribs

Ingredients

3 lb short ribs (with salt and pepper to taste)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 green onions, sliced

1 tsp thyme, fresh or dried

2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp grated ginger

1 bay leaf

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp hot sauce (Chef Eddie prefers Cholula Hot Sauce)

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp browning sauce

1 tbsp chicken bouillon

1 bell pepper

3 cups beef broth

salt, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F Thoroughly season short ribs with salt and pepper to cover all sides. Heat oil in a dutch oven or oven-safe pan over medium heat. Add short ribs and brown well, turning once, 2–3 minutes per side, until short ribs are brown. Do not overcrowd pan, cooking in batches if necessary. Drain excess oil from skillet, leaving about 2 tbsp oil. Add onions, green onions, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, hot sauce, and smoked paprika. Stir for 2–3 minutes until onions are translucent. Add ketchup, browning sauce, brown sugar, bell pepper, bouillon, and water. Bring to boil, cover, and place in oven for 2½–3 hours. Check periodically. Turn ribs over halfway through cooking time.

Rice

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups water

1 (14 oz) can coconut milk

1 tsp sugar

1 pinch salt

1 ½ cups jasmine rice

1 cup peas

Directions

Stir coconut milk, water, sugar, and salt together in saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves, 1–2 minutes. Add rice and bring to boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, 18–20 minutes.

Sautéed cabbage

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

½ cup thinly-sliced onion

1 tbsp dried thyme

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbsp sugar

1 small head green cabbage (about 2 lb)

½ tsp salt, or to taste

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Directions

Cut cabbage in half down through stem, then cut halves into quarters. Carefully cut out cores and thinly slice cabbage. Heat large skillet over medium heat, and add olive oil and butter. Once melted, add onions, add carrots, and sauté until translucent and just lightly browned, 3–4 minutes. Add garlic, sugar, dried thyme and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add cabbage, mixing well with onions, and cook, stirring frequently, until tender and lightly browned, but not burned, 13–16 minutes. If cabbage starts to dry out, add water to pan. Drizzle vinegar over cabbage, stir well, and cook for 1 minute. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.

