Recipe: Cheese, and Charcuterie, and Salad, Oh My!

Learn how to make your own mozzarella! It's so easy - no complicated equipment necessary- and ready to eat real quick. Plus, the secrets to spectacular 'charcuterie' and a very special salad you can make, even if you just buy your cheese at the store!

The mozzarella recipe and charcuterie tips come from Kelly Hays, President and co-Founder of Cheeseology. Chef Jeff shared the salad.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, let us know how they turn out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipes again any time by clicking on the video at the top of the page, and see Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Fresh Mozzarella

Ingredients

¾ - 1 lb mozzarella curd

1 tsp fine kosher salt

Hot tap water (120-130° F)

Hot water (about 160° F)

Directions

Cut mozzarella curd into 1-inch cubes. It’s easiest to cut curd when cold, as you can get a clear cut (rather than jagged edges).

Surround curd with warm water (120-130° F) Be sure to never pour water directly on top of curd, but pour around side of bowl to surround curds. Pour enough warm water to just cover curds. Let stand until curd warms through (a few minutes). When checking curd's temperature, choose the largest piece and split open. If it feels cold inside, wait longer and try again.

Note: If you feel the water, and it is cool, add a little more warm/hot water.

When all curd pieces have warmed through, drain water from warm curds into separate bowl. Reserve this water for finished balls of mozzarella. Add 2 pinches of salt so that it can season the fresh mozzarella ball.

Pour hot water (160° F) around edges of bowl until it just covers curd. Let curds sit for about 2 minutes or until they soften and melt. Every so often fold curds over each other in bowl. When you get one homogeneous mass, you are ready for the next step.

Note: If water temperature drops, skim off warm water and add hotter water to raise temperature.

Gather a handful of curd. Take curd and gently pull away from your body (while guiding large ball in bowl with other hand). Try to keep as much of ball submerged under water as possible at all times.

Once you get "mozzarella" texture, roll one end of curd as if making a croissant. When you get to desired size, take mass in one hand and pass it through other hand (formed in shape of "C"). As ball completely passes through, pinch pointer finger toward wrist. This will clip off the ball, forming large mass.

Immediately put mozzarella in brine solution or warm water. Leave for a few minutes. Or place in plastic twist tie. Eat as soon as possible!

Chef Jeff's Mozzarella Tomato Salad

Ingredients

1 ball fresh mozzarella

1 tomato, frozen (freeze at least 8 hours)

1 drizzle balsamic vinegar

4 fresh basil leaves

fine sea salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Drain mozzarella and place on plate.

Take tomato out of freezer and grate onto cheese.

Drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

Top with basil leaves, salt and pepper to taste and serve immediately with breadsticks or bruschetta.

Kelly's Charcuterie Tips

"The first rule that I try to remember with a charcuterie board is there are no rules! f you read in a book, they're going to tell you "one soft cheese, one medium cheese, one firm cheese". But if you don't like firm cheese, use all soft. I like to do one of each. And I do usually 3 to 4 cheeses, and 3 to 4 meats. I think it's a nice balance.

So I like to have something creamy, like a mozzarella or a brie. And then I like to have something middle of the road, a Gouda. And then I like to have something with a little bit more kick to it, like a dill havarti."

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.