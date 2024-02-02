Recipe: Chicken Marsala

Our idea for your dinner tonight is from Chef Jason Lutzk, owner of 'Grace' restaurant in Pass-A-Grille. He shared a recipe ripped from the pages of their menu, Chicken Marsala served with Parmesan Polenta.

Chicken Marsala

Ingredients

4 x chicken breasts

1 cup flour

4 oz oil

4 oz butter, diced

2 qt mushrooms, diced

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp shallots, minced

2 tsp dried thyme

2 x bay leaves

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

2 cups red wine

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock (see below for Chef Jason's recipe for home-made vegetable stock)

2 fl oz Marsala wine

1 cup heavy cream

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Dredge chicken in flour then add oil to hot sauté pan.

Add chicken and brown on both sides, then remove from pan.

Add butter to same pan, then add and sear mushrooms.

Add tomato paste and brown until it turns a rich, dark color.

Add shallots, salt, thyme and bay leaves. Lastly add garlic then deglaze with red wine, and reduce liquid by half.

Add stock and whisk to combine. Add Marsala and simmer for 10 minutes, then stir in cream and season to taste.

Vegetable Stock

Ingredients

2 x white onions, chopped

4 oz oil

¼ cup salt

¼ cup whole peppercorns

¼ cup whole spices (coriander, fennel)

6 x bay leaves

1 cup white wine

2 x carrots, quartered

4 x celery ribs, quartered

4 x fennel tops

1 cup tomato scraps, if available

8 x garlic cloves, crushed

6 x thyme sprigs

1 bunch parsley

Directions

Sauté onions in oil of choice then add salt, spices and bay leaves.

Deglaze pan with white wine and reduce liquid by half.

Add remaining ingredients except parsley and thyme.

Cover with water and simmer for 40 minutes.

Add fresh herbs and cook for 20 additional minutes.

Strain and cool.

Parmesan Polenta

Ingredients

3 tbsp butter

2 tsp salt

1 cup polenta

½ cup Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Bring 1 qt water to a boil, add salt and half the butter.

Slowly stream in polenta while whisking, to prevent grains from clumping.

Continue to stir as it thickens, using a firm rubber spatula while scraping corners of pot, to prevent sticking.

This should take about 20 minutes, depending on type of polenta.

Add remaining butter and Parmesan cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Broccolini

Ingredients

broccolini, 4 servings

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper, to taste

Blanch broccolini in salted water, then shock in an ice water bath.

Finish with Parmesan cheese, season with salt and pepper to taste.

