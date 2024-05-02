Recipe: Chicken Parmesan

We're making a classic Italian-American dish, Chicken Parmesan' - breaded chicken with pasta and marinara sauce. This recipe comes from Chef Frankie Schittino, the man behind Frankie's Italian Chophouse and Cafe Cibo in St Pete.

Marinara Sauce

Ingredients

2 cans (28 oz each) crushed or ground tomatoes (your favorite brand)

1 medium onion, chopped (or large onion if preferred)

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp sea salt

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp sugar

fresh basil, handful, torn (to be added later)

Directions

Heat olive oil over medium heat until hot, then sauté onions until translucent (2-3 minutes). Add garlic and cook for another minute, making sure not to overcook and stir constantly. Add both cans of tomatoes to pot, then rinse each can with water and add water in also, including an extra full can of water. Incorporate sea salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and sugar, stirring well. Bring to boil, then lower to simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Adjust water as needed for desired thickness. Towards end of cooking, add torn fresh basil.

Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

½ cup Parmesan cheese (for breading)

1 tbsp fresh or dried parsley

1 tbsp garlic salt

1 tsp black pepper

3 large eggs, beaten

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 chicken breasts, pounded evenly

vegetable oil, for frying

marinara sauce (see recipe above)

1 cup Parmesan cheese (to top chicken for baking)

4 large slices fresh mozzarella cheese

1 lb angel hair pasta (or pasta of your choice)

pinch sea salt

extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

fresh basil leaves, torn

additional fresh Parmesan cheese, for serving pasta

Directions

Mix breadcrumbs, ½ cup Parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic salt, and pepper to create breading mixture. Beat eggs in separate bowl for egg wash. Dredge each chicken breast in flour, dip in egg wash, then press firmly into breadcrumb mixture. Fry breaded chicken in vegetable oil in skillet over medium heat until golden brown on both sides. Drain excess oil with paper towels. Preheat oven to 400° F. Place chicken in baking dish, top each with marinara sauce, and sprinkle with 1 cup Parmesan cheese and top with mozzarella. Bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned, 10–12 minutes. While chicken is in oven, bring a half-gallon of water to boil with sea salt. Add angel hair pasta, stirring often to avoid sticking, and cook until al dente, 5–6 minutes. Strain pasta, place it in serving bowl, and toss with marinara sauce. Add basil, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and serve with Parmesan cheese. Top pasta with chicken when ready.

