Recipe: Farm to Table Trio

We're heading out on the farm, an urban farm in St. Pete, to get some fresh greens and fresh inspiration with a trio of Farm to Table dishes from Alicia Geigel. She's Marketing Director at Brick Street Farms.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make any of them, take a picture and let us know how it turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch how to make them any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1pm ET on FOX13.

Sweet & Savory Autumn Salad

Ingredients

kale

apples

dried cranberries

pecans

sharp cheddar (block)

sweet potatoes

red chili flakes

garlic powder

lemon

apple cider

maple syrup

mustard

olive oil

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

First, cube sweet potatoes and toss in olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red chili flakes.

Roast at 425 °F for 30 minutes. (This can be done ahead of time if necessary)

Next, chop apples and shave cheddar.

Combine ingredients for dressing - apple cider, maple syrup, mustard, olive oil and salt & pepper.

Chop kale, then pour dressing over and massage leaves.

Remove sweet potatoes from oven and assemble salad.

Latin Lettuce Wraps with Sofrito Aioli

Ingredients

roma tomatoes

green bell peppers

yellow onion

garlic

juice of 1 lemon

cilantro

culantro

olive oil

salt, to taste

butter/ Bibb lettuce

extra firm tofu

Sazón or Adobo seasoning

avocado

red onion

mayonnaise

Directions

Make the sofrito in a food processor: blend together tomatoes, peppers, onion, garlic, lemon juice, cilantro, cilantro and olive oil to desired consistency.

Slice and season tofu with Sazón or Adobo, depending on preference.

Pan fry seasoned tofu for about 3 minutes each side.

Slice avocado and red onions.

Mix some sofrito with mayonnaise.

Assemble your wraps: place lettuce leaf on plate then layer with tofu, avocado, onions and drizzle with sofrito sauce.

Swiss Chard with Garlicky Yogurt and a Crispy Egg

Alicia says "This might sound like breakfast, but I make it for dinner all the time! It's also great when you're cooking for one."

Ingredients

1 lemon

1 clove garlic

½ cup Greek yogurt

salt & pepper, to taste

1 bag Swiss chard

olive oil

1–2 eggs

chili crisp

Directions

Using a rasp or Microplace grater, zest lemon and garlic into a bowl and combine with greek yogurt. Season with salt and pepper, mix.

Next, separate stems of Swiss chard and chop into smaller pieces. Rip leaves into bite sized pieces.

Cook the stem pieces in olive oil for about 2 minutes, then add leaves for an additional 2 minutes. Set aside.

Spread your garlicky yogurt onto a plate or spoon into a bowl. Next, add cooked Swiss chard and top with salt and a small drizzle of olive oil (Alicia recommends Brick Street Farms Meyer Lemon Extra Virgin Olive Oil.)

Finally, top with an over easy egg and drizzle with chili crisp.

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.