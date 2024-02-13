Recipe: Jerk Chicken with Dirty Rice

It's a simple dish with a spicy twist as we make 'Jerk Chicken' with a side of 'Chorizo Dirty Rice'. This recipe is shared by Chef Rob Reinsmith. He's been cooking professionally since he was a teenager and now runs 'Wild Child' in St Pete, where this dish is a popular choice on the menu and one of his personal favorites.

Jerk Chicken

Ingredients

8 x chicken thighs, skin-on, boneless

½-1 cup Walkerswood Jerk Paste

canola oil

salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

Cut around bone of chicken thigh, but keep intact.

Marinate chicken with jerk paste for 2- 4 hours.

Season with salt & pepper, then cook skin side down on a cast iron pan or grill plate.

Cook on medium low heat until skin is crisped.

Flip chicken thighs over and cook until internal temperature reaches 165 °F. Total cooking time is 15–18 minutes.

Tamarind Glaze

Ingredients

¼ cup sherry vinegar

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp mirin

2 tbsp tamarind paste

1 tbsp orange juice

1 tsp lime juice

1 garlic clove, grated

¼ tsp ginger, grated

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pan and reduce by half until glaze is a syrup-like consistency.

Chorizo Dirty Rice

Ingredients

1½ cups jasmine rice, rinsed

½ cup onion, diced small

½ cup poblano pepper, diced small

½ cup celery, diced small

1 clove garlic, grated

2¼ cups chicken stock

4 oz chorizo, ground

salt, to taste

Directions

Brown chorizo in a medium pot. Strain fat.

Add 1 tbsp reserved fat back to pot and sweat vegetables and garlic.

Add rice and chicken stock and bring to boil.

Turn heat to low and simmer, covered with a lid.

Cook for 20 minutes and season with salt, fluff with a fork.

Butter Braised Savoy Cabbage

Ingredients

1 Savoy cabbage, cut into 1" chunks

4 tbsp butter

1 pinch turmeric

½ cup chicken broth

salt, to taste

Directions

Add half the butter to a cast iron pan or large saute pan and swirl just until foaming.

Add cabbage and season with turmeric and salt. Sweat for two minutes.

Add chicken stock and remaining butter.

Cook until softened - about 15 minutes.

Avocado Salsa

Ingredients

2 x avocados, diced small

zest and juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp cilantro, minced

4 x scallions (white and green parts), thinly sliced

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp salt, plus more to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl and season with salt.

