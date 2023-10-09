Recipe: Lentil Meat-Free Loaf with Dairy-Free Herbed Mashed Potatoes
It's meatloaf but without one key ingredient… the meat! We're cooking up a plant-based plate of perfection as we make Lentil Meat-Free Loaf with a side of dairy-free Herbed Mashed Potatoes. And it's all from Anisa Mejia, she's the ‘Nana’ behind family-owned ‘Nana’s Restaurant and Juice Bar' in Ybor City- click here for her Instagram feed where you can see her constantly changing menu.
Lentil Meat-Free Loaf
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups cooked Lentils
- 1 cup soaked & drained walnuts (processed finely)
- ½ cup gluten-free breadcrumbs
- 3-4 tbsp ground flax seed
- 2-3 tbsp tamari or liquid aminos
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- ½ onion (diced)
- 3-5 garlic cloves (minced)
- ½ stalk celery (diced)
- 1 carrot (diced)
- 2-3 green peppers
- 5 tbsp ketchup
- 2 tbsp maple syrup or agave
- Spices to taste (paprika, cayenne, dried parsley)
- Salt and Pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 425° F
Sauté vegetables (onion, garlic, celery, carrot, peppers) in olive oil
In a mixing bowl add lentils, walnuts, breadcrumbs, ground flax seed, liquid aminos, salt, pepper, and sautéed veggies
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper & coat with olive oil
Form lentil meatloaf in desired shape
Mix ketchup & agave or maple syrup and add on top of meatloaf
Bake for 25-28 minutes
Remove from oven and let rest for 15-20 minutes
Dairy-Free Herbed Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
- 3-5 russet potatoes
- 2-4 garlic cloves
- 1 stick plant based butter
- Garlic powder
- Fresh or dried parsley to taste
- Salt
- Love!
Directions
Peel, wash and cut potatoes each into 4 pieces
Put in a pot with water and put on stove on medium to high heat
Let boil in water until soft
Mince garlic and set aside
Once potatoes are done boiling, drain and add to a bowl
Add remaining ingredients and mash or use a hand mixer
Serve with Lentil Meat-Free Loaf
Lastly… enjoy!
