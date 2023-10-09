Recipe: Lentil Meat-Free Loaf with Dairy-Free Herbed Mashed Potatoes

It's meatloaf but without one key ingredient… the meat! We're cooking up a plant-based plate of perfection as we make Lentil Meat-Free Loaf with a side of dairy-free Herbed Mashed Potatoes. And it's all from Anisa Mejia, she's the ‘Nana’ behind family-owned ‘Nana’s Restaurant and Juice Bar' in Ybor City- click here for her Instagram feed where you can see her constantly changing menu.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make any of these, let us know how they turned out. Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch the recipe any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

Lentil Meat-Free Loaf

Ingredients

1 ½ cups cooked Lentils

1 cup soaked & drained walnuts (processed finely)

½ cup gluten-free breadcrumbs

3-4 tbsp ground flax seed

2-3 tbsp tamari or liquid aminos

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

½ onion (diced)

3-5 garlic cloves (minced)

½ stalk celery (diced)

1 carrot (diced)

2-3 green peppers

5 tbsp ketchup

2 tbsp maple syrup or agave

Spices to taste (paprika, cayenne, dried parsley)

Salt and Pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° F

Sauté vegetables (onion, garlic, celery, carrot, peppers) in olive oil

In a mixing bowl add lentils, walnuts, breadcrumbs, ground flax seed, liquid aminos, salt, pepper, and sautéed veggies

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper & coat with olive oil

Form lentil meatloaf in desired shape

Mix ketchup & agave or maple syrup and add on top of meatloaf

Bake for 25-28 minutes

Remove from oven and let rest for 15-20 minutes

Dairy-Free Herbed Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

3-5 russet potatoes

2-4 garlic cloves

1 stick plant based butter

Garlic powder

Fresh or dried parsley to taste

Salt

Love!

Directions

Peel, wash and cut potatoes each into 4 pieces

Put in a pot with water and put on stove on medium to high heat

Let boil in water until soft

Mince garlic and set aside

Once potatoes are done boiling, drain and add to a bowl

Add remaining ingredients and mash or use a hand mixer

Serve with Lentil Meat-Free Loaf

Lastly… enjoy!

To get more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.