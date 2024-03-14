Recipe: Peach French Toast, Smoked Salmon Frittata

We're baking up brunch for dinner with Xander Taylor, whose dinner parties have to happen during the day, because by night he's part of Cirque du Soleil's Bazzar, which is in town and playing in St. Pete through March 24. He's sharing a recipe for Peach French Toast, perfect for those with a sweet tooth. On the savory side, Chef Jeff shares his recipe for a Smoked Salmon Frittata, served with a Breakfast Salad.

Peachy French Toast

Ingredients

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup butter, cubed

2 tbsp water

1 can (29 oz) sliced peaches, drained

12 slices day-old French bread (¾ inch thick)

5 large eggs

1½ cups whole milk

1 tbsp vanilla extract

ground cinnamon

Directions

In small saucepan, bring brown sugar, butter and water to boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Pour into greased 13" x 9" baking dish; top with peaches. Arrange bread over peaches.

In large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and vanilla; slowly pour over bread. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350° F. Remove dish from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking; sprinkle with cinnamon. Cover and bake 20 minutes.

Uncover; bake until knife inserted in center of toast comes out clean, 25–30 minutes longer.

Breakfast Salad

Ingredients

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp honey

1 tsp Dijon mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

mixed field greens (such as baby spinach or arugula mix)

cherry tomatoes, halved

sliced red onion

toasted pumpkin seeds, for added crunch

crumbled feta cheese, to serve

Directions:

In small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette of olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper until well combined. Adjust seasoning to taste.

In large salad bowl, combine mixed field greens, halved cherry tomatoes, and sliced red onion.

Drizzle vinaigrette over salad ingredients.

Gently toss salad until ingredients are evenly coated with vinaigrette.

Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds and feta cheese.

Serve immediately as side dish with Smoked Salmon Frittata (recipe below).

Smoked Salmon Frittata

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 leek, cleaned, white and light green parts diced

1 shallot, diced

3 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp butter

10 large eggs

1 cup Greek yogurt, or dairy-free yogurt

1 bunch fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1 bunch fresh dill, roughly chopped

8 oz smoked salmon, torn into small pieces

½ cup feta cheese

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Heat 1 tbsp olive oil in 10" cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add leek, shallot, and scallions, sauté for 1–2 minutes, or until slightly translucent. Then, remove vegetables to a plate and set aside.

In large mixing bowl, add eggs and yogurt and whisk together. Stir in herbs, smoked salmon, feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, sautéed leek, shallot, and scallions, salt and pepper.

Once skillet cools, clean it (or use paper towel to quickly wipe clean). Add remaining 2 tbsp olive oil & 2 tbsp butter to skillet over low heat and ensure bottom is fully coated.

Pour frittata egg mixture into skillet.

Transfer skillet to preheated oven and bake for 12–15 minutes, or until frittata is set in center and lightly golden on top. Once done, remove skillet from oven and let cool for a few minutes.

Carefully slide frittata onto cutting board or serving plate. Slice into wedges and serve hot or at room temperature. Serve frittata with extra herbs.

