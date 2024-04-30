Recipe: Plant-Based BBQ Sandwich & Taco Tuesday

We’re eating clean and plant-based as we make a BBQ sandwich with no animal products, and no processed meat substitute either, since we’ll show you how to make seitan from scratch. Then a Taco Tuesday suitable for a Meat-Free Monday. This recipe was shared by Niki Becker, owner of award-winning plant-based restaurant ‘The Green Table’ in Palm Harbor.

Seitan

Ingredients

2 cups vital wheat gluten

½ cup nutritional yeast

2 tsp garlic powder

5 cup low-sodium vegetable broth (plus more if necessary)

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

½ small onion, diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

Directions

In large bowl, combine vital wheat gluten, nutritional yeast, and garlic powder. Stir in 1 cup broth and soy sauce to form dough, adding more broth if necessary. Knead dough for 3 minutes, or until elastic, then shape into 2 loaves. Place loaves in a large saucepan or dutch oven with remaining 4 cups broth, diced onion, and crushed garlic. Add enough water to cover seitan. Cover saucepan and bring to boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, simmer for 30–45 minutes, or until seitan is firm. Remove from heat, and let cool in broth.

Note: Ensure seitan is thoroughly cool before slicing or using in other dishes, and store in broth if not using immediately to keep moist. Seitan can be used as a meat substitute in various recipes, and flavor can be adjusted by adding different herbs and spices to broth.

BBQ Seitan Sandwich

Ingredients

1 tbsp cooking oil of choice

1 small white onion, diced

seitan (see recipe above, or substitute 1 package seitan, store-bought), chopped

1 cup BBQ sauce

4 sesame buns (or buns of your choice)

mayo, to spread on buns

slaw (your favorite recipe), for topping

Directions

In skillet, heat cooking oil over medium heat. Add onion to skillet and sauté until translucent. Stir in chopped seitan and cook until edges are golden brown and crisp. Gradually pour in BBQ sauce while continuing to cook seitan to your desired level of crispiness and sauce coverage. Prepare buns by spreading mayo on each side. Once seitan is ready, spoon onto bottom half of prepared buns. Top with your favorite slaw. Place the other half of the bun on top, completing the sandwich.

Plant-Based Taco Tuesday

Ingredients

1 x 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

vegetable oil for frying

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, diced (or substitute with green chilies, jalapeño, etc.)

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp cayenne (optional for heat)

½ cup vegetable broth

6 tortillas (flour or corn)

½ cup shredded cheese

shredded lettuce, for serving

salsa or pico de gallo, for serving

fresh limes, for serving

fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Rinse and drain black beans; set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in non-stick skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion, garlic, pepper of choice, cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cayenne until onions are translucent. Add drained black beans and vegetable broth to skillet. Cook for 5–7 minutes on low heat until broth is absorbed. Turn off heat and mash bean mixture in skillet with potato masher until it resembles refried beans. Transfer bean mixture to bowl and set aside. Wipe skillet clean and add enough vegetable oil for frying (about 3 tablespoons, depending on skillet size), but do not turn on heat yet. Spread 2–3 tablespoons of black bean mixture onto each tortilla and top with shredded cheese. Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. When hot, fry filled tortillas, one at a time, for 2–3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove tortillas from skillet and place on paper towels to drain excess oil. Serve on plate garnished with fresh squeeze of lime, salsa or pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Lettuce can be stuffed inside or added on top.

